dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
u.today
SHIB Teases Partnership with Bugatti Group, XRP Likely to Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, Whales Bet on ETH to Drop to $400 in Summer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu team teases partnership with Bugatti Group. @Shibtoken, the official Twitter handle of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has recently published a promo video teasing a partnership with the Bugatti Group — a company focused on designing and creating luggage and various accessories. The details of the partnership remain unknown as of now, but judging by the video, SHIB enthusiasts may expect to see a line of Shiba Inu-themed handbags. However, the news has not affected the meme token’s price: it is still trading down more than 90% from its record high.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC
A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
dailyhodl.com
Mark Cuban Makes Prediction on Next Crypto ‘Scandal,’ Warns of Potential Implosion if Exposed: Report
Billionaire and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has a prediction on what could be the next thing that rocks the crypto industry. In a new interview with The Street, Cuban says he believes the next “implosion” in crypto markets will stem from a realization that much of the trading volume on centralized digital asset exchanges is in fact wash trading.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Objects to the $1,000,000,000 Binance.US Bid To Acquire the Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Platform Voyager
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is refusing to approve the proposal of crypto exchange Binance’s US subsidiary to acquire more than $1 billion worth of assets owned by bankrupt crypto firm Voyager. In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York, the securities...
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Whale Activity Surges as $ETH Is Expected to Outperform in 2023
Whale transactions on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have recently surged to surpass 410 transactions surpassing $1 million earlier this week after dip-buying activity came near a bottom seen on December 16. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum’s whale transactions “have shown nice momentum” after prices surged earlier this week,...
zycrypto.com
Shiba Inu Whale Activity Surges On Hype Around The Upcoming Shibarium Launch
Ethereum whales are busy amassing Shiba Inu ahead of the anticipated Shibarium launch. Whalestats shows that the meme crypto was among the top ten most purchased tokens among the top 2,000 largest Ethereum investors as of this week. What is fueling the high whales’ appetite is the much-awaited Shibarium. It...
Binance customers have pulled a staggering $12 billion from the crypto exchange in just 2 months, report says
Outflows from Binance are accelerating rather than stabilizing, according to a Forbes report published Monday. Customers reportedly pulled $12 billion from the crypto exchange over a two-month period. CEO Changpeng Zhao has previously called the high levels of withdrawals "business as usual". Binance lost an eye-popping $12 billion worth of...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
