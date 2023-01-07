ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance

Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
u.today

SHIB Teases Partnership with Bugatti Group, XRP Likely to Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, Whales Bet on ETH to Drop to $400 in Summer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu team teases partnership with Bugatti Group. @Shibtoken, the official Twitter handle of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has recently published a promo video teasing a partnership with the Bugatti Group — a company focused on designing and creating luggage and various accessories. The details of the partnership remain unknown as of now, but judging by the video, SHIB enthusiasts may expect to see a line of Shiba Inu-themed handbags. However, the news has not affected the meme token’s price: it is still trading down more than 90% from its record high.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC

A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whale Activity Surges as $ETH Is Expected to Outperform in 2023

Whale transactions on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have recently surged to surpass 410 transactions surpassing $1 million earlier this week after dip-buying activity came near a bottom seen on December 16. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum’s whale transactions “have shown nice momentum” after prices surged earlier this week,...
zycrypto.com

Shiba Inu Whale Activity Surges On Hype Around The Upcoming Shibarium Launch

Ethereum whales are busy amassing Shiba Inu ahead of the anticipated Shibarium launch. Whalestats shows that the meme crypto was among the top ten most purchased tokens among the top 2,000 largest Ethereum investors as of this week. What is fueling the high whales’ appetite is the much-awaited Shibarium. It...

