What links Winchester Cathedral in 1554 to St James’s Palace in 1840? The Saturday quiz

 4 days ago
What do you know about Winchester Cathedral?

The questions

1 Mauritania, in 1981, was the last country to do what?

2 Which Commons speaker was a former professional dancer?

3 Who contested Kadesh, history’s biggest chariot battle?

4 What is sullied by the addition of olive brine?

5 Which singer had the entire Top 10 on the US Hot 100 last year?

6 What is the largest non-football stadium in Europe?

7 Who painted the Beethoven Frieze in the Secession Building?

8 What describes itself as “London’s evening university”?

What links:

9

Fentanyl; oxycodone; morphine; heroin; codeine?

10 Michael Reeves; Piers Haggard; Robin Hardy?

11 Golden; Royal; Curry?

12 Bequia; Mustique; Canouan; Mayreau; Petit St Vincent?

13 UK vaccine information; thoughts of Colonel Gaddafi; Jim Crow travel guide?

14 1554, Winchester Cathedral; 1840, St James’s Palace?

15 Set; Medea; Cain; Romulus; Höd?

Olive clue cracked? Photograph: tanukiphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The answers

1 Abolish slavery.

2 Betty Boothroyd.

3 Egyptians and Hittites (c. 1275BC).

4 Dirty Martini cocktail.

5 Taylor Swift.

6 Croke Park (Dublin).

7 Gustav Klimt (in Vienna).

8 Birkbeck.

9 Opiods.

10 Directors of the “unholy trinity” of British folk horror films: Witchfinder General; The Blood on Satan’s Claw; The Wicker Man.

11 So-called “miles”: Blackpool; Edinburgh; Rusholme.

12 Islands in the Grenadines.

13 Green Book.

14 Marriages of reigning queens: Mary I; Victoria.

15 Fratricides in myth and legend: Osiris; Absyrtus; Abel; Remus; Baldr.

