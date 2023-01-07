What links Winchester Cathedral in 1554 to St James’s Palace in 1840? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Mauritania, in 1981, was the last country to do what?
2 Which Commons speaker was a former professional dancer?
3 Who contested Kadesh, history’s biggest chariot battle?
4 What is sullied by the addition of olive brine?
5 Which singer had the entire Top 10 on the US Hot 100 last year?
6 What is the largest non-football stadium in Europe?
7 Who painted the Beethoven Frieze in the Secession Building?
8 What describes itself as “London’s evening university”?
What links:
9
Fentanyl; oxycodone; morphine; heroin; codeine?
10 Michael Reeves; Piers Haggard; Robin Hardy?
11 Golden; Royal; Curry?
12 Bequia; Mustique; Canouan; Mayreau; Petit St Vincent?
13 UK vaccine information; thoughts of Colonel Gaddafi; Jim Crow travel guide?
14 1554, Winchester Cathedral; 1840, St James’s Palace?
15 Set; Medea; Cain; Romulus; Höd?
The answers
1 Abolish slavery.
2 Betty Boothroyd.
3 Egyptians and Hittites (c. 1275BC).
4 Dirty Martini cocktail.
5 Taylor Swift.
6 Croke Park (Dublin).
7 Gustav Klimt (in Vienna).
8 Birkbeck.
9 Opiods.
10 Directors of the “unholy trinity” of British folk horror films: Witchfinder General; The Blood on Satan’s Claw; The Wicker Man.
11 So-called “miles”: Blackpool; Edinburgh; Rusholme.
12 Islands in the Grenadines.
13 Green Book.
14 Marriages of reigning queens: Mary I; Victoria.
15 Fratricides in myth and legend: Osiris; Absyrtus; Abel; Remus; Baldr.
Comments / 0