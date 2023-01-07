Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Norman points the way as Stars race past Columbus East to clinch share of HHC title
COLUMBUS – The best point guard in the state pointed the way to a conference championship. Any argument? Not after Karsyn Norman slashed, dashed and splashed her way to a career-best performance and powered Bedford North Lawrence to its goal of a crown. Showcasing all of her sensational skills,...
wbiw.com
South swimmers swamp Stars
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington South recorded wins over Bedford North Lawrence during high school swimming action on Tuesday night. The Panthers won 11 events in the boys meet and 10 in the girls meet. Winners for the Stars in the girls included Shelby Slaughter (1:06.43 in the 100-yard butterfly) and...
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets lose steam in second half during loss to Bloomington North
Mitchell High School entered Tuesday night’s game on a wave of momentum, coming off a blowout victory over Shoals the night before, in the first half of back-to-back games for the squad. That momentum carried through the first half of the second of their consecutive games against Bloomington North,...
wbiw.com
As East’s Brown winds down, No.7 Stars seek share of HHC crown
BEDFORD – When veteran Columbus East coach Danny Brown announced his pending retirement at the conclusion of this season, that news annoyed Bedford North Lawrence counterpart Jeff Allen. Brown’s departure will mean the designation of oldest girls basketball coach in the Hoosier Hills Conference will fall to Allen, and that’s not the title Allen wants.
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets snap six-game losing streak in blowout victory over Shoals
Heading in to Monday’s matchup against Shoals, Mitchell High School had lost their last six games, with their last win coming on Dec. 3 in a first round tournament matchup against Clay City. During that streak, there were some close calls. A three-point loss to Rock Creek Academy in...
wbiw.com
BNL’s Kenley Craig named Genius Jock for the month of January
Kenley Craig, a junior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of January, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law Firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Craig is a member of Beta Club, the Stars’ tennis team and the school’s golf team,...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Tip Lowery
Bedford lost a strong advocate for her and her people when, on Jan. 10, Tip Lowery, 72, of Bedford, passed away at his home, with family nearby. He had a short, but courageous, fight with leukemia and its complications. He was born on Jan. 6, 1951, in Bloomington to Morrell...
Current Publishing
Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
WRBI Radio
Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant
Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
crimsonquarry.com
Column: Indiana asking Louisville to cancel the football series would be a bad look, right call
Alright, let’s get the first point out of the way. If Indiana is indeed asking Louisville to cancel the planned 3-game football series set to begin this fall, as WDRB’s Rick Bozich is reporting, it’s a really bad look for the program. Jeff Brohm was nigh unstoppable...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Thomas Lee Blake
Thomas Lee Blake, 72, of Springville passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 3:19 a.m. at IU Health in Paoli. He was born on June 29, 1950, in Bedford to Hubert and Gladys (Andis) Blake. He was a 1969 graduate of Fayetteville High School, he retired from G.E. in Bloomington and was a Cowboy.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Darrin R. Zaragoza
Darrin R. Zaragoza age 54 of Bedford passed away at 2:57 p.m. on January 6, 2023, at IU Health in Bedford. He was born in Bedford on December 3, 1968, to Lula Mae Roll. Darrin married Beth Baker Zaragoza in Bloomington on October 1, 2004, and she survives. Survivors include...
salemleader.com
Luckett hired as new general manager at Salem Speedway
Salem Speedway has hired Glenn Luckett as the new general manager. A press release was sent to local news media announcing the appointment, stating, “Salem native Glenn Luckett has been hired by Salem Speedway owner Nick Bohanon to help manage the iconic racetrack located in Salem, Indiana.”. Luckett started...
wbiw.com
Mitchell Community Schools provides update on turfing, fieldhouse projects
MITCHELL – During Monday evening’s Mitchell Community Schools board meeting, Superintendent Brent Comer provided members an update on the progress of the district’s ongoing capital projects, including the turfing of the baseball and softball fields, the new fieldhouse athletics facility and the maintenance storage facility. According to...
Fox 59
Mild stretch with spotty showers midweek
Sunshine builds today, marking a bright Monday afternoon with light winds from the southwest at 5-10mph. Sunshine builds today, marking a bright Monday afternoon with light winds from the southwest at 5-10mph. Both drivers killed in 2 car crash on US-31 in Johnson …. A crash involving two vehicles claimed...
wbiw.com
Trooper from Freetown assigned to ISP Indianapolis Post
INDIANA – Recently, eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Azariah Keith, Probationary Trooper Robert Kuhn, and Probationary Trooper Braiden Lyons were assigned to the Indianapolis Post. Trooper Azariah Keith is from Freedom and attended homeschool, he graduated and...
Details of Linton coach’s arrest released
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton and Jasonville Police Departments, were contacted by […]
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
wbiw.com
Orleans and Paoli schools receive STEM Integration Grant funding
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This grant will support Hoosier schools in integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom, improving access and support for Hoosier students.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
Comments / 0