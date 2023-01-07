Read full article on original website
Shuwaski Young announces run for Mississippi Secretary of State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democrat Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, announced he will run for Mississippi Secretary of State. “I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our […]
desotocountynews.com
Morris to seek election as District Attorney
Photo: Robert Morris III is sworn into office as 23rd Circuit Court District Attorney by Circuit Court Judge Gerald Chatham with Circuit Clerk Dale Thompson as witness. (Courtesy photo) Robert Morris III, who was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves as District Attorney with the passing of John Champion, has qualified...
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers meet with Belhaven residents about ongoing issues
JACKSON, Miss. — State Sen. David Blount and Rep. Earle Banks met Monday with Belhaven residents for a legislative breakfast to discuss water and crime — two issues residents said they've been dealing with for years. "The top priorities for the Jackson delegation are — as they were...
desotocountynews.com
Foster supports responsible growth, low taxes in campaign event
Photo: DeSoto County Supervisor candidate Robert Foster speaks at a campaign fundraiser event in Hernando Monday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The District 5 Board of Supervisors election race in DeSoto County this year is already set to be a very competitive campaign with three candidates already qualified on the Republican side for just the August primary vote. The qualifying period continues through Feb. 1.
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
mississippifreepress.org
With No Burn Center Left In Mississippi, UMMC Faces Questions About Past Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Moments after a patient arrived at his burn center, Dr. William Lineaweaver was on the clock. “They come in on a helicopter, and we settle them into an ICU bed,” he said. “We start by going through the airway, checking the cardiovascular status, ensuring the intubation tube is in the right place.”
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans immediate executive orders, outlines policy in inauguration speech
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ inauguration speech outlined her policy direction and the immediate action she would take as the state’s 47th executive.
mississippifreepress.org
Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol
The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
hottytoddy.com
End of First Week of Qualifying Period Sees Most Incumbents on the Ballot
** UPDATE: As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, Marilyn Delbridge qualified to run for Coroner and Anthony Cox qualified to run for District 1 Supervisor. In the first business week of the 2023 election qualifying period, all incumbents who are running to keep their seats signed up to run again with several new people tossing their hats into the election ring.
More than $7 million recovered for Mississippi consumers in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) Consumer Services Division recovered more than $7.3 million for consumers in 2022, which is nearly a 90 percent increase over money recovered in 2021. “My staff recovered over $3 million more in 2022 than in 2021,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Every penny counts. I want […]
wtva.com
Jan. 10th special election
Special election to fill empty state house seat. Some North Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, January 10th for a special legislative election.
desotocountynews.com
District 5 Supervisor primary race to be contested
Three names are on the August primary election ballot for the open supervisor seat. Note: This story will be updated. Incumbent Republicans have qualified for several county positions that will be on the August 2023 primary election ballot. The qualifying period continues through the end of business day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit
It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
wcbi.com
MSDH reports deadly fungus found in central Mississippi care facility
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a deadly fungus has been found at a central Mississippi long-term care facility. Candida Auris (C. Auris) primarily affects people already being treated for serious or chronic health conditions. The fungal infection is most often seen in hospitals...
First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection primarily affects people already being treated for […]
Mid-South doctors concerned about rising syphilis cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the number of congenital syphilis cases rising in Mississippi, doctors across the Mid-South are expressing their concerns. Former Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the state’s fight against COVID-19, expressed his concerns on Twitter last week, saying “syphilis among newborns should be a thing of the past…but in […]
desotocountynews.com
McRae: A look back and a look forward
I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi
An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
