KULR8
Undefeated Huntley Project girls get 25-point win over Colstrip
WORDEN--Tuesday night in Worden the undefeated Huntley Project Red Devils hosted the defending state champion Colstrip Fillies. Both teams had trouble getting shots to fall early, and Project held Colstrip scoreless for just over five minutes to start the game. A lot of the Fillies early points came from free-throws,...
KULR8
Billings West girls glide past Great Falls to win third straight
BILLINGS- Billings West jumped out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated Great Falls 75-37, picking up their third consecutive win. Four Golden Bears scored in double figures, led by 15 from Kourntey Grossman and 14 from Layla Baumann. Sydney Pierce added 13 and Megan Voegele scored 12.
KULR8
Miles Community College inks Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin
BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday. Champlin, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title in November. She had 42 kills, 152 assists, 58 digs and...
KULR8
MSU Billings to begin selling beer at basketball games starting this week
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings will sell beer at home basketball games beginning this week with the possibility of it being a fixture at other athletic events, per a news release from the athletic department Tuesday evening. The university will roll out a beer garden at the north end...
KULR8
Champions Indoor Football league announces playoff guidelines, rule changes
BILLINGS — The Champions Indoor Football league, of which the Billings Outlaws are a member, has recently announced new playoff guidelines and rule changes on extra points for the 2023 season. Both announcements were made in press releases in the last week. This year will be the 10th season...
KULR8
First-place Montana State Billings men win big at Simon Fraser
BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings combined for 44 points and 12 3-pointers Saturday night as the first-place Yellowjackets won at Simon Fraser University 73-52 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Bah finished with 23 points and shot 7 of...
KULR8
Laurel boys working to find their identity with young group
When you don't have a lot of experience, you need to quickly come together as a group and work hard. That's the mission right now for Laurel boys' basketball.
KULR8
Montana State Billings' Abdul Bah saluted by GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's men's basketball player of the week on Monday. Bah was singled out after he averaged 17.5 points per game in 50 minutes off the bench in two games and tied a GNAC single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss.
KULR8
MSUB's Abdul Bah named GNAC player of the week after historic shooting effort
PORTLAND, Ore. –Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah and Western Washington junior forward Brooke Walling put together a pair of standout performances in road wins that kept their teams at the top of the conference standings, earning the duo selection as the GNAC Basketball Players of the Week.
KULR8
Alberta Bair Theater receives $20,000 grant
BILLINGS, Mont. — "Alberta Bair Theater is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support a group of shows being presented by ABT, including Dreamers – Magos Herrera...
KULR8
YCSO suspends search for missing woman for the night
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says that due to the lack of daylight, the search for the missing woman is being suspended for the night. Linder went on to provide the latest details about the search efforts which you can read in full:. Today we conducted another full day search...
KULR8
Burlington Ave. standoff suspect detained under suspicion of deliberate homicide, police say
UPDATE: Jan. 9 at 9:39 a.m. The following is a release from the Billings Police Department:. "This release is regarding information for C&O 23-01645 a homicide investigation from January 8, 2023 in the 1200 block of Avenue F and an assault with a weapon and standoff in the 1200 block of Burlington.
KULR8
Missing woman’s niece shares new details about her disappearance
UPDATE: Jan. 10 at 1:08 p.m. The niece of the missing Billings woman Sherri Richterich, Dawn Watt, told NonStop Local this is not the first time Richterich has gone missing, but she has never been missing this long. Watt said Richterich talked about "going home" a lot. Shortly after Richterich...
KULR8
Standoff suspect taken into custody
UPDATE 1:05 AM (1/9): The suspect who barricaded himself in a residence for several hours has been arrested. Lt. Matt Lennick tells NonStop Local that the suspect was taken into custody after "hot gas" was deployed and three teams of officers stormed the house. Lennick says officers determined the suspect...
