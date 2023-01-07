ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worden, MT

KULR8

Undefeated Huntley Project girls get 25-point win over Colstrip

WORDEN--Tuesday night in Worden the undefeated Huntley Project Red Devils hosted the defending state champion Colstrip Fillies. Both teams had trouble getting shots to fall early, and Project held Colstrip scoreless for just over five minutes to start the game. A lot of the Fillies early points came from free-throws,...
WORDEN, MT
KULR8

Billings West girls glide past Great Falls to win third straight

BILLINGS- Billings West jumped out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated Great Falls 75-37, picking up their third consecutive win. Four Golden Bears scored in double figures, led by 15 from Kourntey Grossman and 14 from Layla Baumann. Sydney Pierce added 13 and Megan Voegele scored 12.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Miles Community College inks Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin

BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday. Champlin, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title in November. She had 42 kills, 152 assists, 58 digs and...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First-place Montana State Billings men win big at Simon Fraser

BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings combined for 44 points and 12 3-pointers Saturday night as the first-place Yellowjackets won at Simon Fraser University 73-52 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Bah finished with 23 points and shot 7 of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings' Abdul Bah saluted by GNAC

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's men's basketball player of the week on Monday. Bah was singled out after he averaged 17.5 points per game in 50 minutes off the bench in two games and tied a GNAC single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Alberta Bair Theater receives $20,000 grant

BILLINGS, Mont. — "Alberta Bair Theater is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support a group of shows being presented by ABT, including Dreamers – Magos Herrera...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

YCSO suspends search for missing woman for the night

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says that due to the lack of daylight, the search for the missing woman is being suspended for the night. Linder went on to provide the latest details about the search efforts which you can read in full:. Today we conducted another full day search...
KULR8

Missing woman’s niece shares new details about her disappearance

UPDATE: Jan. 10 at 1:08 p.m. The niece of the missing Billings woman Sherri Richterich, Dawn Watt, told NonStop Local this is not the first time Richterich has gone missing, but she has never been missing this long. Watt said Richterich talked about "going home" a lot. Shortly after Richterich...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Standoff suspect taken into custody

UPDATE 1:05 AM (1/9): The suspect who barricaded himself in a residence for several hours has been arrested. Lt. Matt Lennick tells NonStop Local that the suspect was taken into custody after "hot gas" was deployed and three teams of officers stormed the house. Lennick says officers determined the suspect...
BILLINGS, MT

