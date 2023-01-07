The 2022 NFL season came down to the end once again, as the Lions' victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night sent the Seahawks to the playoffs. Seattle was in that position thanks to its overtime win against the Rams. The Dolphins also earned their way into the postseason tournament (breaking a six-year drought) with a last-minute triumphover the Jets coupled with the Patriots' loss to the Bills. So now it's time for the really fun part: the 2022 NFL playoffs.

