Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA -- - Joel Embiid says if he can walk, he can play. With an injured left foot feeling better, Embiid got to put the hurt on the Detroit Pistons. Embiid rocked braids and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added a second straight triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Pistons 147-116 on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Philadelphia takes on Oklahoma City. Embiid ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA --Jalen Hurts' return to the lineup wasn't dazzling but proved an overall success, as thePhiladelphia Eaglesclinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants in Sunday's regular-season finale. With a 14-3 record, the Eagles set a new high for regular-season victories,...
PHILADELPHIA -- - John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers.
The 2022 NFL season came down to the end once again, as the Lions' victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night sent the Seahawks to the playoffs. Seattle was in that position thanks to its overtime win against the Rams. The Dolphins also earned their way into the postseason tournament (breaking a six-year drought) with a last-minute triumphover the Jets coupled with the Patriots' loss to the Bills. So now it's time for the really fun part: the 2022 NFL playoffs.
With the 2022 NFL regular season in the rearview mirror, there's now plenty of time to look back at the biggest trolls of the past year. Perhaps no one did it better than the Detroit Lions after their final game. Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Lions successfully spoiled the...
