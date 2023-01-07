ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolleson, AZ

AZFamily

Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
TEMPE, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Volunteer with Feed My Starving Children in Mesa

Volunteer with Feed My Starving Children in Mesa. One of the best ways to build character and gratitude in our children is by giving back. During the winter break, we had extra time together and wanted to put some good out into the world!. The nonprofit organization, Feed My Starving...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large

PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
GLENDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ nonprofit receives $10 million to address homelessness

An Arizona nonprofit recently received $10 million to tackle homelessness in Maricopa County. The funds come from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, an economic stimulus bill. Human Services Campus is receiving the money after proposing ways the organization would help the county’s unsheltered population back. Amy Schwabenlender is...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
NPR

VA says it's back on track to end veteran homelessness

The number of veterans who are homeless in the U.S. dropped in 2021 by 11%. That is the biggest reduction in five years, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Biden administration says it's aiming for a major reduction of all types of homelessness by 2025. NPR's Quil Lawrence spoke with homeless veterans in Phoenix, Ariz., about how that might happen.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale asks on GoFundMe cover a wide range

The holidays aren’t the only season for giving and spreading kindness. For crowdfunding platforms, such as GoFundMe, it’s year-long. Since its launch in 2010 the California-based GoFundMe has become the go-to online fundraising tool for charities and just about anybody who wants the public to help bankroll their expenses – including in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Business Briefcase

Welcome back to Business Briefcase. After a quick break, we’re back. This week, Business Briefcase is breaking down two established restaurant chains expanding their presence in Arizona with new locations. Jersey Mike’s Subs. Location: 1775 N. Verrado Way, Buckeye. With more than 2,300 locations nationwide, Jersey Mike’s Subs...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 down, 1 to go: Bed Bath and Beyond moving ahead with Valley store closures

PHOENIX — Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close 150 stores during the current fiscal year, including three in metro Phoenix, the struggling retailer announced Tuesday. Two of the Valley stores already are shut, while the the Queen Creek Marketplace location at Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads is on the chopping block.
PHOENIX, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
maricopa.gov

Maricopa County Department of Public Health Conducting Point of Dispensing Exercise

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health Office of Preparedness and Response (MCDPH OPR) will be conducting a full-scale exercise on the campus of Scottsdale Community College on January 11 from 7:00am-5:00pm. Exercise play will be limited to MCDPH OPR and partners. The goal of the exercise is to assess...

