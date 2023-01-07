Read full article on original website
3.5-magnitude earthquake felt near Eureka
(KRON) — There was a 3.5-magnitude earthquake near the Northern California coast Friday morning. The tremblor was located about 12 miles southwest of Eureka and about 2.5 miles from Humboldt Hill. There have been no initial reports of damages or injuries.
School placed on lockdown, 2 injured after Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable […]
KTVU FOX 2
Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area
Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
RV ‘engulfed in flames' near San Jose apartment complex
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An RV was reportedly ‘engulfed in flames’ in San Jose on Saturday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Police say crews are currently on the scene of the vehicle fire located on the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue. The fire is near an apartment complex, […]
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
morganhilllife.com
Breaking News: Jan. 9, 2023 Storm Flooding Photos in Morgan Hill
Series of storms from Pacific Ocean may continue until Jan. 19. The atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean dumped inches of rain across the state this weekend, causing flooding in some of the South Valley region. It is the first of five streams of storms that will continue until about Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service. This relentless parade of cyclones means the Bay Area will see even more flooding until next week.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
abc10.com
TIMELINE | Here's what to expect for the next storm hitting Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — The bomb cyclone finally made its anticipated appearance Wednesday evening dumping heavy rain along the California coastline and Bay Area. Although the valley did receive a healthy amount or rain, the storm's biggest concern was with the strong gusts. Valley gusts came in between 35-50 mph, while foothill spots saw up to 71 mph just outside Arnold.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
With all this rain, is California still in a drought?
After years of drought, here's a look at how this winter's storms help the state's water supply.
Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
The worst of the Bay Area ‘parade of storms' is still on the way, NWS says
Sunday afternoon's easygoing weather has been the calm before the latest in the "parade of storms" impacting the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
It is featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
