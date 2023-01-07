ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Barker House debuts 19th century child portraiture exhibit

By By Tyler Newman Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

EDENTON — The Penelope Barker House recently opened a new exhibit focused on 19th century children’s portraiture.

Donated by Jamie and Rick Skinner and Trevor Wilson, the nine portraits of children are on display on the second floor of the Edenton welcome center. The exhibit replaces one focused on 19th century chairs.

The centerpiece of the new exhibit is “Baby Betsy,” an oil-on-canvas portrait of Betsy Barker — the only child of Barker House namesake Thomas Barker to survive into adulthood — as an infant. The painting is on loan from Wilson, a Barker descendent.

The other eight portraits were donated by the Skinners and are of young girls, boys and toddlers and show how children’s portraiture evolved over the 19th century.

A descriptive panel in the exhibit explains the transformation across the century, reading: “From the early 1800s to the late 1800s, children’s portraits moved from often sensitive impressions, frequently augmented with pets and flowers, to more realistic depictions that closely imitated photography.”

The artists featured in the exhibit include W.S. Brown and Thomas Coke Ruckle; many others are simply identified as “unknown.” The majority of the portraits are from 1850-70.

“We wanted a very family friendly new exhibit for the holiday season, and we are very grateful to the Skinners for the very generous gift that made it possible,” said Robert Leath, executive director of the Edenton Historical Commission which operates the Barker House.

The portraiture exhibit is slated to continue on display until March 1.

The Penelope Barker House Welcome Center is located at 505 South Broad Street on Edenton’s waterfront. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

