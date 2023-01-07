Read full article on original website
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
Check those tickets: $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
Check those tickets! A $150,000 lottery ticket was sold Saturday in Greenville County.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is CDL Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers of commercial vehicles, and those folks who want to be able to drive a commercial vehicle, should be aware the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) -- with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association -- is hosting CDL Day Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
South Carolina's new Speaker of the House
In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting on I-85. Deputies say shots were fired from one vehicle into another. Suspect's car is a dark-colored BMW. Madison County Quadruple Stabbing Investigation in...
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
South Carolina Arby’s franchise fined nearly $48K for allowing minors to work more than allowed
The Arby's franchisee has been penalized after the Department of Labor learned it was allowing 65 of its minor-aged employees to work more than what is federally allowed in South Carolina.
Crews clear residential fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown are on the scene of a house fire on H McConnell Court. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 200 block of H McConnell Court around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Limited details are available at this time. […]
Thomasina Stokes Marshall, former Mount Pleasant councilwoman passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasina Stokes Marshall, known for her role on the Mount Pleasant town council and co-founder of the African American Settlement Commission, has died. The African American Historic Settlement Commission broke the news of her passing Saturday. Marshall had an expansive role on the Mount Pleasant town council. She was the first […]
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident
Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
What's cooking with upcoming restaurants in Columbia?
About five new restaurants are coming right into the heart of Columbia. Here's what's cooking.
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon that closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area has been cleared. Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does...
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Georgetown County
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was taken into custody Sunday after another person was shot in Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened at a residence on Smokethorn Street. Details are limited, but deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
New chicken tender restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Put down that burger, a new chicken tender restaurant is now serving customers in the Lowcountry. Huey Magoo’s held a grand opening celebration on Tuesday for its new franchise store near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. The restaurant serves grilled, hand-breaded, or “sauces” premium chicken tenders – which it […]
