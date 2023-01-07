ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina's new Speaker of the House

In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting on I-85. Deputies say shots were fired from one vehicle into another. Suspect's car is a dark-colored BMW. Madison County Quadruple Stabbing Investigation in...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews clear residential fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown are on the scene of a house fire on H McConnell Court. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 200 block of H McConnell Court around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Limited details are available at this time. […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon that closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area has been cleared. Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New chicken tender restaurant opens in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Put down that burger, a new chicken tender restaurant is now serving customers in the Lowcountry. Huey Magoo’s held a grand opening celebration on Tuesday for its new franchise store near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. The restaurant serves grilled, hand-breaded, or “sauces” premium chicken tenders – which it […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

