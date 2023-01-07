ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 11

Noneya Business
4d ago

IT’S ALL TRUE!!! Everything he just said is true so just stay out people!

Reply(2)
8
Related
NewsTalk 95.5

The Future of Elk Management in Montana Is In Your Hands!

In a first-of-its-kind gathering, The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association along with 8 other organizations welcomes you to discuss the complex issue of Elk Management in Montana. What is trying to be accomplished?. This meeting is open to all, and aims to:. Hear from stakeholders to better understand perspectives and...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Comparing January 2023 snowpack to past years

The most recent snowpack update continues to show western Montana in good shape with most regions at or above average for this time of the year. However, due to the drier weather pattern in recent weeks, the Upper Clark Fork region is the first to slip below average, though just barely at 89%.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…

We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snowpack above normal in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Snowpack conditions are above normal going into January for much of Montana. A late October winter storm that brought widespread precipitation to much of Montana. "The Upper Clark Fork and Bitterroot River basins have the lowest snowpack percentage at about 100% of normal, while the snowpack...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline

Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Grace & Co., Montana reach $18.5M settlement for some environmental clean-up costs

Though the story of W.R. Grace & Company’s toxic pollution of Libby has been known in Montana for decades, the long parade of lawsuits and death due to asbestos is still ongoing. But on Tuesday, the State of Montana announced a settlement with the bankrupt company and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for $18.5 […] The post Grace & Co., Montana reach $18.5M settlement for some environmental clean-up costs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
county17.com

Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
WYOMING STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy