Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
2023 Georgia football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
For the second straight season, Georgia is the defending national champion of college football after a dominant 15-0 season capped off by a historic beatdown over TCU in the CFP national championship game to end 2022. How do things look for the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title chase and the ...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how much Kirby Smart's bonus will be with Georgia winning the National Championship
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has once again led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game - and, already handsomely rewarded for his success helming the Dawgs, he stands to earn a bit more cash after they beat TCU on Monday night. Now that Kirby...
Former Miami Commitment Jaden Rashada Has Not Enrolled at Florida
Jaden Rashada has not yet enrolled with the Florida Gators.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. Louisville: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Clemson Tigers and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Clemson and the Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
WCJB
Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz stepped down Monday night, just before Alachua County Democrats were set to call for his resignation. Diaz’s resignation comes after Democrats were dealt historic losses across the state in the November election. He became the party chair in...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Independent Florida Alligator
Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today
To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
WCJB
MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
WCJB
Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
