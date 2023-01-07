ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

CBS Sports

WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
ATHENS, GA
WCJB

Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz stepped down Monday night, just before Alachua County Democrats were set to call for his resignation. Diaz’s resignation comes after Democrats were dealt historic losses across the state in the November election. He became the party chair in...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today

To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

