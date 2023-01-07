ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

'Embarrassing' - Manchester United told to change captains by former Red Devil

Erik ten Hag should name Bruno Fernandes captain ahead of Harry Maguire, according to Paul Parker, who has slammed the Manchester United defender. WHAT HAPPENED? The former defender made 105 appearances for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1996, and feels that Ten Hag should make the switch as soon as possible, labelling the current situation "embarrassing". Parker also hit out at Maguire's defensive abilities, describing him as "too nervous and too slow" to play for an elite-level side, while casting doubts over whether he could land a move elsewhere in the January window.
Sporting News

Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France

With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table. Kylian Mbappe,...

