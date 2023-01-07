Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
'Embarrassing' - Manchester United told to change captains by former Red Devil
Erik ten Hag should name Bruno Fernandes captain ahead of Harry Maguire, according to Paul Parker, who has slammed the Manchester United defender. WHAT HAPPENED? The former defender made 105 appearances for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1996, and feels that Ten Hag should make the switch as soon as possible, labelling the current situation "embarrassing". Parker also hit out at Maguire's defensive abilities, describing him as "too nervous and too slow" to play for an elite-level side, while casting doubts over whether he could land a move elsewhere in the January window.
Sporting News
Carabao Cup semifinal draw results, matches, fixtures schedule and teams qualified for 2023 EFL Cup
The 2022-23 Carabao Cup semifinals will decide which two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium to decide who will succeed Liverpool as champions. The EFL Cup holders and most successful team in the history of the competition were knocked out in the Round of 16 this season, losing a thrilling tie 3-2 at Manchester City.
Sporting News
Who is Kobbie Mainoo? Manchester United teenager makes debut in League Cup vs Charlton Athletic
The domestic cup competitions are often breeding grounds for raw young talent, as bigger clubs look to rotate their squads and traverse the fixture congestion brought on by multiple competitions and scheduling quirks like the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Manchester United matched up against League One side Charlton Athletic...
Sporting News
When is FIFA 23 TOTY out? Nominees, vote, confirmed date for EA Sports' FUT Team of the Year
With domestic action resuming across Europe following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA 23 players are being asked to name their top team in one of the first rounds of awards of the calendar year. From World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi and leading marksman Kylian Mbappe to Premier League top...
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. It's the same hamstring which...
Sporting News
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France
With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table. Kylian Mbappe,...
Comments / 0