Chattanooga, TN

CBS Sports

Virginia vs. North Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: North Carolina 11-5; Virginia 11-3 The #13 Virginia Cavaliers lost both of their matches to the North Carolina Tar Heels last season on scores of 58-74 and 43-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Virginia and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
St. Louis American

Travis Cummings makes anchor debut on KSDK

Travis Cummings made his TV anchor debut filling in on New Year’s Eve. Cummings is a multi-skilled journalist at 5 On Your Side. He joined the 5 On Your Side team in December 2021 from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he worked for two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor. During his time at WRCB he was nominated twice for “Best TV Media Personality for Black Excellence Chattanooga” through Chattanooga Business Elite.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Source

Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas

When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVCFOX

Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Chattanooga, Tenn., Police Apply for $1.6M in Tech Grants

(TNS) — The Chattanooga Police Department plans to apply for a more than $1.6 million grant from the state, which would come from a pot of funding Gov. Bill Lee recently established to curtail violent crime and strengthen public safety in Tennessee. The Chattanooga City Council will vote on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments

Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks and Jay Kennamer talk about workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm. McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ballparkdigest.com

Development announced for new Lookouts ballpark area

A new 300-unit housing complex is being planned near a Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A; Southern League) ballpark, within the special tax district set up to help fund the new facility. The plan would create a 470-acre special tax district surrounding the eight-acre ballpark location, which is part of a 141-acre Wheland...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Utilities CEO addresses December rolling blackouts

Cleveland Utilities released a statement on Friday from President-CEO Tim Henderson regarding the power events of December 23rd and 24th. “On the mornings of December 23 and 24, Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers experienced intermittent interruptions in their electric service due to, for the first time in history, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) enacting Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP).
CLEVELAND, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

