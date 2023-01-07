Read full article on original website
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News SourceChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
CBS Sports
Virginia vs. North Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: North Carolina 11-5; Virginia 11-3 The #13 Virginia Cavaliers lost both of their matches to the North Carolina Tar Heels last season on scores of 58-74 and 43-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Virginia and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
St. Louis American
Travis Cummings makes anchor debut on KSDK
Travis Cummings made his TV anchor debut filling in on New Year’s Eve. Cummings is a multi-skilled journalist at 5 On Your Side. He joined the 5 On Your Side team in December 2021 from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he worked for two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor. During his time at WRCB he was nominated twice for “Best TV Media Personality for Black Excellence Chattanooga” through Chattanooga Business Elite.
Chattanooga, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Chattanooga. The Boyd Buchanan School basketball team will have a game with Silverdale Baptist Academy on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00. The Rhea County High School basketball team will have a game with Red Bank High School on January 10, 2023, 13:30:00.
Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas
When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.
mymix1041.com
Incredible Game Winning Shot from Waterville Elementary School – Cleveland, TN
Cleveland, TN – — Check out this amazing game-winning shot by Jaxon Fields from last night’s game atWaterville Community Elementary School. This shot secured a victory for Waterville over Charleston Elementary School. This video was shared with us by Rodney and Jessica Fields. Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
Government Technology
Chattanooga, Tenn., Police Apply for $1.6M in Tech Grants
(TNS) — The Chattanooga Police Department plans to apply for a more than $1.6 million grant from the state, which would come from a pot of funding Gov. Bill Lee recently established to curtail violent crime and strengthen public safety in Tennessee. The Chattanooga City Council will vote on...
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
Red Hawk Rampage 2023 Wrestling Results for Coffee County
Cons. Semi – Sumner Boyd (Cheatham Co. Central) 5-1 won by fall over Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 9-12 (Fall 4:46) Sean Sanders (0-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Thomas Brown (Page) 24-5 won by fall over Sean Sanders (Coffee County) 0-4 (Fall...
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022
The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
wutc.org
The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments
Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
What can ‘smart intersections’ do for a city? Chattanooga aims to find out.
Photo by John Matychuk on UnsplashSensors can help make an intersection more knowable. Here's how a network of them could help a Tennessee city.
WTVC
Workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks and Jay Kennamer talk about workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm. McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan...
ballparkdigest.com
Development announced for new Lookouts ballpark area
A new 300-unit housing complex is being planned near a Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A; Southern League) ballpark, within the special tax district set up to help fund the new facility. The plan would create a 470-acre special tax district surrounding the eight-acre ballpark location, which is part of a 141-acre Wheland...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Utilities CEO addresses December rolling blackouts
Cleveland Utilities released a statement on Friday from President-CEO Tim Henderson regarding the power events of December 23rd and 24th. “On the mornings of December 23 and 24, Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers experienced intermittent interruptions in their electric service due to, for the first time in history, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) enacting Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP).
chattanoogacw.com
Dog rescued near Chickamauga Dam 'may not make it through the weekend,' says McKamey
A dog abandoned near the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 "may not make it through the weekend," according to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. The center says a person saw a dog being abandoned at about 6 p.m., and called McKamey immediately. When officers arrived, they found the good...
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
WDEF
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
WTVCFOX
Third-party security 'not authorized' at Brainerd High School, Hamilton Co. Schools says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A third-party security guard who a family says punched a teenager at Brainerd High School Thursday morning was "not authorized" to be there, Hamilton County Schools said Friday. Instead, it appears Brainerd High School hired the guard on its own, without knowledge of Hamilton County Schools....
