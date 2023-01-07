ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Virginia vs. North Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: North Carolina 11-5; Virginia 11-3 The #13 Virginia Cavaliers lost both of their matches to the North Carolina Tar Heels last season on scores of 58-74 and 43-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Virginia and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 on $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from the Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After […]
SELMA, NC
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
columbuscountynews.com

Party Calls for Removal of David

The Columbus County Republican party plans to pursue a petition for removal of District Attorney Jon David. Sammy Hinson told a party gathering in Tabor City on Tuesday that the executive committee is forming a new group to pursue David’s ouster through the courts. David is the elected prosecutor for Columbus, Brunswick and Bladen counties.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy