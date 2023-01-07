Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Related
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The #16 Duke Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Duke and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive. Duke...
CBS Sports
Virginia vs. North Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: North Carolina 11-5; Virginia 11-3 The #13 Virginia Cavaliers lost both of their matches to the North Carolina Tar Heels last season on scores of 58-74 and 43-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Virginia and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 on $30 scratch-off
SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from the Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After […]
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Code Orange Air Quality issued for 3 North Carolina counties, including Wayne
A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes in Asheville
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland Co. woman last seen in Shelby
That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the large building in the 100 block of S. Long Street. Day before birthday, family and friends of Shanquella Robinson release balloons, call for justice.
Man wanted in deadly NC shooting, assault
A man is wanted after a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after threatening license plate agency in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after reportedly making threats at a License Plate Agency on E. Court Street in Marion. Deputies said they responded to the area at around 9:45 a.m. after someone...
South Carolina deputies find woman dead with gunshot wound after 911 disturbance call
The Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.
Suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s in North Carolina, police say
Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe's Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband
A Spartanburg County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband.
columbuscountynews.com
Party Calls for Removal of David
The Columbus County Republican party plans to pursue a petition for removal of District Attorney Jon David. Sammy Hinson told a party gathering in Tabor City on Tuesday that the executive committee is forming a new group to pursue David’s ouster through the courts. David is the elected prosecutor for Columbus, Brunswick and Bladen counties.
Comments / 0