localmemphis.com
How TCU RB coach Anthony Jones Jr. went from Memphis high school sidelines to National Championship Game
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Anthony Jones Jr. is a Memphis native first and foremost. He graduated from Westwood High School, played wide receiver at Chattanooga in college, before returning to the Bluff City as a high school football coach. Then-Memphis head coach Mike Norvell hired him at his running backs coach in 2017. Jones is now in his first season as TCU's running backs coach, and will be on the sideline for tonight's championship game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey to Choose among OSU, Memphis and Pro Ball
The Cowboys are in the running for one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects left in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward at IMG Academy in Florida, will choose among Oklahoma State, Memphis and going pro on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dailey is the No. 52 player in the 2023 class, making him the second-highest rated prospect who isn’t committed to a school behind only Bronny James (LeBron James’ son).
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Receiver Joining Memphis Coaching Staff
Former Tennessee receiver Justin Hunter is joining the Memphis football program as a quality control coach, Hunter shared on Twitter Saturday. Hunter was a three-year standout at Tennessee, playing entirely under head coach Derek Dooley. The 6-foot-4 receiver showed extreme promise as a freshman and early in his second season before tearing his ACL at Florida.
Tennessee Tribune
Chase Opening First Memphis Branches in 2023
Memphis, TN – Chase will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years. The branch locations are listed below:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
actionnews5.com
Memphis Sports and Event Center holds first event Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sounds of whistles and buzzers signaled life had started at the brand-new Memphis Sports and Event Center on Saturday. The $60 million dollar facility is the first part of the new Liberty Park in Midtown -- an exciting project breathing new life to the historic fairgrounds. It’s also something city leaders have been trying to get off the ground since 2005.
Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
HipHopDX.com
Gangsta Boo's Funeral & Memorial Service Details Announced
Gangsta Boo‘s funeral and memorial service have been announced following her death earlier this month. Producer and fellow Memphis, Tennessee native Drumma Boy took to Instagram on Sunday (January 8) to reveal details about how the late Three 6 Mafia rapper will be remembered. A celebration of life will...
actionnews5.com
Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis was hit by vandals for the second time in a month, and this time it’s going to cost them at least $30,000 in repairs. On Saturday, Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. was greeted with a disaster when he came to set up for the church’s weekend services.
Man dies in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting just before 7 a.m. on the 1400 block of Gold Avenue. A man was found dead at the scene. No suspect information was given.
tri-statedefender.com
Faith Morris retires from the National Civil Rights Museum
“To everything, there is a season. Seasons change, everything changes, and it is time,” said Faith Morris, who has stepped away from the position of chief marketing and external affairs officer of the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM). After an announcement in early December, Morris’ last day on the...
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm.
Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
actionnews5.com
Tracking the threat of strong storms Wednesday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South late Wednesday night and Thursday and could bring a few strong to severe storms by Wednesday night. The overall threat of severe weather is low with a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for the entire area. THREATS: There is a...
Covington community rallies behind late Vietnam veteran
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Hundreds of people in Covington attended an emotional memorial service for an unclaimed Vietnam veteran Monday morning. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders carried the casket of Marine Raymond Parker to a memorial service attended by hundreds, many of whom never personally knew the man. Parker, a Marine, was 71 when he […]
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.
Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
One shot, one detained in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 a.m. The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said a […]
desotocountynews.com
Gutierrez to play for Mexico this summer
Starting Olive Branch High School basketball guard Zahir Gutierrez has been playing with an international purpose when he’s not on the floor for the Conquistadors. Gutierrez, is a native of El Paso, Texas, but having been raised in Juarez, Mexico has dual American-Mexican citizenship. He recently announced that he has been selected as one of the top 20 players for the U16 FIBA Mexico National Basketball Team.
Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
