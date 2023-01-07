The Cowboys are in the running for one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects left in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward at IMG Academy in Florida, will choose among Oklahoma State, Memphis and going pro on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dailey is the No. 52 player in the 2023 class, making him the second-highest rated prospect who isn’t committed to a school behind only Bronny James (LeBron James’ son).

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO