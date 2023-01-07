ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Boston College: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Boston College @ Miami (Fla.) Current Records: Boston College 8-8; Miami (Fla.) 13-2 After two games on the road, the #12 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are heading back home. The Hurricanes and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
CORAL GABLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy