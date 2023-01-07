Boston College @ Miami (Fla.) Current Records: Boston College 8-8; Miami (Fla.) 13-2 After two games on the road, the #12 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are heading back home. The Hurricanes and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO