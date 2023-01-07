Current Records: North Carolina 11-5; Virginia 11-3 The #13 Virginia Cavaliers lost both of their matches to the North Carolina Tar Heels last season on scores of 58-74 and 43-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Virginia and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO