John Calipari on expectations at Kentucky: 'We fed that beast. And you got to keep feeding him'
One of John Calipari's favorite recruiting tag lines over the years has been, "Kentucky isn't for everybody." After a 10-5 start that dropped the Wildcats to 45-29 in its last 74 games, which includes no NCAA Tournament wins since 2019, some are starting to wonder whether Kentucky is still for Calipari.
thecomeback.com
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
NCAA Basketball news: Kentucky loses again, UNC loses Armando Bacot
Tuesday night in NCAA Basketball may not have had many games overall but many of the games that were played were fairly meaningful. From a huge upset in the SEC to an All-American player suffering an injury, here are the news and (8) takeaways from the game. 1. Kentucky falls...
Everything John Calipari Said After Shocking 71-68 South Carolina Loss
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said following the Wildcats' disheartening 71-68 defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks: More on the defeat HERE. JOHN CALIPARI: Offensively we looked better. But, you know -- and in the end a loose ball we don't get. We do a great job of ...
fox56news.com
Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
wymt.com
Kentucky football picks up five-star defensive line transfer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Carolina defensive line transfer Keeshawn Silver has committed to Kentucky. The former five-star recruit is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left. UK has a vacancy at nose tackle with Justin Rodgers now gone, a role Silver could possibly fill with his 6′5″,...
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has your Saturday evening forecast
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a great day across central and eastern Kentucky as temperatures hit the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. The rain showers that were forecasted for earlier in the day stayed to our south into Tennessee allowing us to hit 52 degrees for an afternoon high in Lexington. That is exactly 10 degrees warmer than our normal high of 42.
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lexington
Lexington might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lexington.
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
wbontv.com
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new workweek. A weak weather maker will increase clouds and our chances for a few showers on Tuesday. Our best chances for rain arrive as we...
WKYT 27
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
WTVQ
KU, LG&E closing all business offices by end of 2024
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citing a decline in walk-ins, Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric are shuttering all business offices by the end of 2024. The businesses have 26 offices combined. Closures are expected to come in phases, and you’re able to check which offices are still open at any given time at lge-ku.com/payment.
WKYT 27
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
wdrb.com
Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death. Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to...
fox2detroit.com
Kentucky firefighter donates kidney to co-worker’s son
LEXINGTON, Ky. - A Kentucky firefighter went beyond the call of duty to save a life, not by running into a burning building but by donating one of his organs. The Lexington Fire Department said Tim Belcher donated one of his kidneys to his co-worker’s 7-year-old son named John. John’s father is Lieutenant Joe Sexton.
