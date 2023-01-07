ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky football picks up five-star defensive line transfer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Carolina defensive line transfer Keeshawn Silver has committed to Kentucky. The former five-star recruit is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left. UK has a vacancy at nose tackle with Justin Rodgers now gone, a role Silver could possibly fill with his 6′5″,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has your Saturday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a great day across central and eastern Kentucky as temperatures hit the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. The rain showers that were forecasted for earlier in the day stayed to our south into Tennessee allowing us to hit 52 degrees for an afternoon high in Lexington. That is exactly 10 degrees warmer than our normal high of 42.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wbontv.com

Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond

One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
RICHMOND, KY
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new workweek. A weak weather maker will increase clouds and our chances for a few showers on Tuesday. Our best chances for rain arrive as we...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

KU, LG&E closing all business offices by end of 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citing a decline in walk-ins, Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric are shuttering all business offices by the end of 2024. The businesses have 26 offices combined. Closures are expected to come in phases, and you’re able to check which offices are still open at any given time at lge-ku.com/payment.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox2detroit.com

Kentucky firefighter donates kidney to co-worker’s son

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A Kentucky firefighter went beyond the call of duty to save a life, not by running into a burning building but by donating one of his organs. The Lexington Fire Department said Tim Belcher donated one of his kidneys to his co-worker’s 7-year-old son named John. John’s father is Lieutenant Joe Sexton.
LEXINGTON, KY

