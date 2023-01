The Penn State Nittany Lions and the #15 Indiana Hoosiers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Bryce Jordan Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Nittany Lions winning the first 61-58 at home and IU taking the second 74-57.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO