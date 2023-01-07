Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
Portillo’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of First Texas Restaurant in The Colony on 1/18Steven DoyleThe Colony, TX
Fort Worth City Council debates extending teen curfew: Will it keep minors safe or limit their freedomLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
TCU quarterback enters transfer portal
Monday was a pretty unfortunate end to a very exciting season for the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite a 13-2 year that included a College Football Playoff spot, the Horned Frogs were absolutely destroyed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game, which is probably what most people will remember.
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
Lady Raiders respond to Scott’s obscene gesture in TCU game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Krista Gerlich issued a statement regarding the obscene hand gesture by Bre’Amber Scott toward the crowd in Saturday’s game at TCU in Fort Worth. “Our program is disappointed with the behavior exhibited by Bre’Amber Scott during the fourth quarter of our win at TCU,” Gerlich said. “While we […]
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
North Texas school districts wearing purple Monday to support TCU in CFP Championship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Our Frog Fever has been rising for the last week, but we'll be burning up all day Monday. We're now one day away from Texas Christian University (TCU) and University of Georgia (UGA) going head-to-head for the College Football Playoff championship. The game will be in California, but North Texans have found a way to cheer on the Horned Frogs from home.
What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?
FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
Fort Worth Fourth Graders Ready to Cheer on ‘Coach Max' in College Football National Championship
They are a group of boys connected by football and inspired by a coach they'll never forget. "He was super nice. Very mannered. He taught us very well," said Hayes James, 9. "He was really nice. He never yelled once," said Andy Brackett, 10. "If we wanted to run the...
Purple Wave Hits Santa Monica Pier as TCU Fans Ready for National Championship
Sunday evening the Santa Monica Pier in California looked more like downtown Fort Worth with a wave of purple washing over it during a TCU pep rally. TCU fans traveled in large numbers to support the Horned Frogs in the College Football Championship Game. Being here means so much to...
Who is singing the national anthem before TCU-Georgia national championship?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The national anthem before TCU takes on Georgia in the national championship will have a North Texas flair. Pentatonix, the Arlington-founded quintet, is performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the College Football Playoff final. The anthem ceremony will begin with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from...
Arlington High Grad Named a Rhodes Scholar
Rhodes Scholarship is one of world’s most prestigious. In the Arlington ISD, preparing students for a lifetime of success with a world-class education isn’t just a motto. It’s a fact. Just ask Isaac James, a 2018 Arlington High School graduate and newly selected member of the American...
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
Texas Resident Waits Until Last Minute To Claim Lottery Ticket
Two lucky Texas residents are instant millionaires!
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth
Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
What to expect from Saturday’s cold front & next week’s weather in North Texas
A warm and breezy day will be present on Friday in the North Texas region before a cold front makes its way through on Saturday with some rain chances in the afternoon/evening time in some parts of N. TX.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
A Little Bit Of Chicken Fried
When people want some down-home Texas flavor, they often head to Grapevine. Now when the mood strikes, we can head to a new family-owned restaurant along Route 114 in Grapevine’s restaurant row. At the newest Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House, owners and founders Rainey Fogiel and her husband Aron continue to share their Texas pride through mouth-watering steaks and made-from-scratch, Hill Country-inspired dishes.
