There are so many different things that fascinate me about track and field at Idaho State University, and in the Big Sky Conference, in general. Both the ISU men’s and women’s teams are led by one coach: Hillary Merkley. The men have fewer scholarships and fewer roster numbers than the women. Both the men and the women have two “seasons,” if you will, indoor and outdoor. Not all the same events, and you can perform in one season, but redshirt in the other. Some schools in the Big Sky don’t have indoor track facilities on campus—but they have indoor track...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO