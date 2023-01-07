East-Current Conditions
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, January 7, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;1;92%
Asheville, NC;Clear;32;N;1;79%
Atlanta, GA;Clear;40;NW;1;77%
Atlantic City, NJ;Clear;38;WNW;4;79%
Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;43;WNW;2;57%
Birmingham, AL;Partly cloudy;41;NNE;1;75%
Boston, MA;Fog;35;WNW;1;99%
Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;38;W;2;91%
Buffalo, NY;Showers;35;WSW;5;96%
Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;38;S;8;85%
Caribou, ME;Flurries;26;S;5;88%
Charleston, SC;Clear;48;NW;2;84%
Charleston, WV;Clear;29;Calm;0;91%
Charlotte, NC;Partly cloudy;37;N;1;80%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;14;84%
Columbia, SC;Clear;38;NNW;1;93%
Columbus, OH;Mostly clear;29;NW;1;84%
Concord, NH;Cloudy;32;W;10;95%
Detroit, MI;Cloudy;34;W;3;94%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;2;94%
Hartford, CT;Fog;34;NNE;1;97%
Indianapolis, IN;Clear;32;Calm;0;93%
Jackson, MS;Clear;49;SSE;8;68%
Jacksonville, FL;Clear;43;NW;1;89%
Knoxville, TN;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Cloudy;31;WSW;1;82%
Louisville, KY;Cloudy;34;NNW;1;94%
Memphis, TN;Cloudy;51;N;5;44%
Miami, FL;Mostly clear;64;NNW;4;63%
Mobile, AL;Clear;49;N;1;83%
Montgomery, AL;Clear;40;WSW;1;83%
Mt. Washington, NH;Flurries;16;W;30;100%
Nashville, TN;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;80%
New York, NY;Clear;39;W;6;65%
Newark, NJ;Mostly clear;35;W;2;84%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;1;78%
Orlando, FL;Clear;52;Calm;0;68%
Philadelphia, PA;Partly cloudy;40;WNW;3;69%
Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;2;88%
Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;28;NNW;1;95%
Providence, RI;Cloudy;34;WNW;2;95%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;41;NNW;1;71%
Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;1;79%
Savannah, GA;Clear;43;NW;2;78%
Tampa, FL;Mostly clear;50;ENE;5;79%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;32;WSW;7;89%
Vero Beach, FL;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;86%
Washington, DC;Partly cloudy;43;WNW;2;69%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;38;WNW;3;80%
