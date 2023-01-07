West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, January 6, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;37;N;6;61%
Anchorage, AK;Partly cloudy;10;Calm;0;79%
Billings, MT;Clear;30;SW;17;71%
Boise, ID;Clear;29;ESE;3;97%
Casper, WY;Mostly cloudy;27;WSW;9;81%
Cheyenne, WY;Cloudy;32;NNW;7;72%
Denver, CO;Cloudy;31;S;2;70%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;3;SSE;1;65%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;32;E;2;100%
Helena, MT;Fog;24;Calm;0;88%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;70;NNE;3;87%
Juneau, AK;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;93%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;44;WNW;3;78%
Long Beach, CA;Clear;54;NNW;3;77%
Los Angeles, CA;Mostly clear;52;N;3;86%
Olympia, WA;Showers;43;Calm;0;100%
Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;47;NNE;1;83%
Portland, OR;Rain;46;ENE;1;89%
Reno, NV;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;2;84%
Roswell, NM;Clear;42;N;8;41%
Sacramento, CA;Mostly cloudy;51;ESE;3;79%
Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly clear;39;ESE;7;85%
San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;54;N;2;89%
San Francisco, CA;Cloudy;53;SE;3;80%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Showers;44;Calm;0;92%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;32;N;1;83%
Tucson, AZ;Mostly cloudy;48;ESE;2;79%
