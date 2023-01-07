Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Saturday, January 7, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Cloudy;65;N;5;86%
Baton Rouge, LA;Clear;51;ESE;2;79%
Bismarck, ND;Cloudy;10;SSW;6;85%
Chicago, IL;Cloudy;27;WNW;2;84%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Clear;64;S;16;72%
Des Moines, IA;Clear;21;NNE;3;84%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;25;NNW;10;84%
Duluth, MN;Clear;7;W;3;83%
El Paso, TX;Mostly cloudy;49;WNW;3;35%
Fargo, ND;Clear;-3;SW;1;85%
Houston, TX;Mostly clear;65;SSE;3;88%
Kansas City, MO;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;8;61%
Little Rock, AR;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;2;64%
Madison, WI;Cloudy;19;N;3;94%
Milwaukee, WI;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;10;74%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Clear;5;SW;3;83%
New Orleans, LA;Clear;59;SE;2;78%
Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;52;SW;5;85%
Omaha, NE;Partly cloudy;25;NNW;7;92%
San Antonio, TX;Clear;63;SSE;3;92%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;0;NNE;3;75%
Springfield, IL;Clear;27;NNE;3;84%
St. Louis, MO;Partly cloudy;41;NE;1;76%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;48;ENE;3;82%
Wichita, KS;Clear;35;N;6;82%
