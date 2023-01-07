ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Broadway in Portland: Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The winner of 10 Tony Awards — including best musical -- "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is a theatrical celebration playing now in downtown Portland, and our own Kara Mack got to talk with some of the show's stars. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" runs through Jan 15th at Keller Auditorium. For more information and tickets, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

5 Oregon Places Guy Fieri Loves to Visit on the Food Network

THE "MAYOR OF FLAVORTOWN" WENT DOWN TO OREGON... Anytime Guy Fieri rolls into town, there is excitement from the locals (and us, too)! In this article, we’ll take a look at five Oregon restaurants that Guy Fieri visited on the Food Network. He has one of the luckiest jobs around, getting to visit restaurants all over the country and trying out their best dishes.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland Monday weather: If it’s not raining where you are now, it will be

Portland’s parade of rainy days continues Monday. Winds will kick up by the afternoon bringing gusts of as strong as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Early risers may have made it out the door without rain in some metro locations, but rain is coming and will last the bulk of Monday. Chances of precipitation are at 90%, and Portland could see as much as a quarter of an inch.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard

All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
TIGARD, OR
Channel 6000

Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland thunderstorm threat increases Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorm activity is possible Monday afternoon as winds continue to increase across western Oregon and Washington. No severe weather is expected, but a chance for a rumble of thunder or two is possible. “When thunder roars, go indoors!” That’s the saying The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR

