‘Keep praying for me’: Damar Hamlin, breathing on his own, posts on Instagram for the first time since collapse

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Buffalo Bills’ possible AFC Championship game against Kansas City Chiefs will be held in Atlanta
The NFL has announced Atlanta as the host city for the AFC Championship game should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the conference title game. Previously, the NFL owners approved the unprecedented post-season plan to host a game at a neutral site following the cancellation of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.
Derek Carr bids farewell to Las Vegas Raiders and fans in letter
NFL quarterback Derek Carr announced his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders after nine years with the franchise in an emotional letter to the team’s fans. “It breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” Carr wrote. “We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me.”
With so many potential fairytale endings in store, what could we be saying after Super Bowl 57?
The NFL playoffs are where legends are born and incredible moments happen leaving us in awe. From the Music City Miracle, to Kurt Warner, to David Tyree, to the Philly Special, the NFL always seems to deliver the drama in the postseason. And I can’t wait. One month from...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
LSU Gymnastics enhancing security after fans of TikTok star Olivia Dunne disrupt meet
The head coach of Louisiana State University’s gymnastics team said there will be added security when it travels to an away meet after an incident last week where fans of Tigers gymnast and TikTok influencer Olivia Dunne disrupted a meet against the University of Utah earlier this week in Salt Lake City.
