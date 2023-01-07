ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo girls basketball bounces back with win over Ukiah

The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXC9O_0k6ZV15G00

The Maria Carrillo girls basketball team bounced back in the best way possible Friday night, picking up a huge North Bay League-Oak 58-43 win over visiting Ukiah, the No. 4 team in the Press Democrat’s rankings.

After surviving a strong Ukiah (10-5, 0-1) start in the first half, an 18-point third quarter helped the No. 2 Pumas (11-5, 1-1) pull away in the third after being tied 29-29 at halftime. Abbi Hartt, who came off the bench, had eight points over that span.

“She needed that,” Junior Jillian Ebner said of Hartt’s performance. “She gets the minutes here and there, and always scores. I’m just so proud of her, she got out there and did what she needed to do.”

In a game where 47 total fouls were called, the Puma defense held the Wildcats to just four points in the third quarter and ten in the fourth after giving up 29 in the first. Ukiah had three first half triples from Xochitl Vasquez and nine points from Jayden Borgna.

“In the second half, the kids did what we needed them to do,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jeff Paul said. “Play good defense and put some points on the board.”

Ebner and Borgna led all scorers with 12 points apiece. Both Hartt and Leyna Gorauskas added 11 for the Pumas. Vasquez added nine and Kylyn Watkins seven for Ukiah.

Carrillo will look to build their momentum at Analy next Wednesday. Ukiah, meanwhile, travel to league leaders and top-ranked Cardinal Newman on Tuesday.

The Cardinals coasted to another NBL-Oak win on Friday, beating Montgomery 58-25.

Abbie Mullins led the Cardinals (11-6, 2-0) with 14 points while Elle Picard scored seven to pace the Vikings (7-7, 0-1).

In the NBL-Redwood, No. 5 Healdsburg and Santa Rosa stayed tied atop the league standings at 3-0.

The Greyhounds coasted to a 52-10 win over Elsie Allen while Santa Rosa topped Piner 58-25.

Itzel Ortiz scored 19 points, Allie Espinoza 15 and Hailey Webb 14 to lead Healdsburg (14-3, 3-0)

Santa Rosa moves to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in league and has won seven straight ahead of its first meeting of the year with Healdsburg on Wednesday.

Boys basketball

In a game rescheduled due to the storm this week, No. 4 Windsor pushed its winning streak to nine games with a 47-37 win at Analy on Friday in NBL-Oak play.

Finn Grace scored 19 points and Jayden Russotti 14 for the Jaguars (13-4, 3-0) while Gavin Reid scored 12 points with seven rebounds and Callum Rutherfurd had nine points and six rebounds for the Tigers (11-6, 1-3).

Analy will look to avoid its third straight loss at No. 2 Montgomery on Tuesday while Windsor hosts No. 3 Piner (13-2, 2-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Cardinal Newman scored a big divisional win over Piedmont on Friday, blanking the Highlanders 2-0 in nonleague action.

The Cardinals (4-1-2) got goals from Goals: Giovanni Dimauro and Jude Stone with courtesy of Will Liu and Sebastian Faivre.

Montgomery also unleashed a season-high in goals in a 8-2 nonleague win over American Canyon on Friday.

Seven players scored for the Vikings (5-2-1), led by Rodrigo Barrera with a pair. Izaac Castillo, Christian Ramirez, Hayden Byrne, David Pandey, Brian Tepoz and Cameron Wolford each scored one.

In other nonleague action Friday, Piner and Santa Rosa played to a 0-0 draw.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

After Three Years of Drought, Lake Mendocino Rises

On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
UKIAH, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Flood control release at Lake Mendocino possible from Thursday onward

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/9/23 — Lake Mendocino is experiencing substantially increased water levels at the beginning of 2023 thanks to a series of atmospheric rivers hitting the region. According to data published by Sonoma Water, on Monday the lake had reached 112% of its target water supply curve. To prevent flooding, water may be released from Lake Mendocino no earlier than Thursday.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

City of Point Arena Declares a Local Emergency

The following is a press release issued by the City of Point Arena:. The City of Point Arena has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to ongoing storm events. It is forecasted that additional and continuing storms related to the series of atmospheric river systems threatens Point Arena by bringing heavy rainfall, widespread flooding, strong winds and wind gusts, falling debris, downed trees and extensive power outages.
POINT ARENA, CA
mendofever.com

Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout

The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
kymkemp.com

Covelo Man Arrested in Connection With Yolo County Shooting

On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications Center advising Northern California agencies to be on the lookout (BOLO) for subjects and a vehicle involved in a reported shooting that occurred in Woodland Ca. The bulletin included the vehicle description and three suspect names who were believed to be involved in the incident. One of the suspects was the registered owner of an involved vehicle, Quade Smith, a 20-year-old male who resided in Covelo. Quade Smith also had a local warrant involving violent charges that was issued on 12/29/2022.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Coast Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Home

Details are limited at this point, but scanner traffic indicates tragedy struck early this morning when a woman was killed after a tree crashed down on a Mendocino Coast home. Around 1:21 a.m. emergency medical personnel and firefighters were dispatched to the 27000 block of Highway 1 between Fort Bragg and Westport​ after a “tree crashed into a house” and struck a woman within causing traumatic injuries.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

North Bay Storm Troubles: Flooded Roads, Water Rescues

Monday was a wild day in the North Bay as residents and crews dealt with water rescues, flooded streets and power outages. At Slusser Road in Sonoma County, two cars were submerged in the middle of the road after the drivers tried to navigate through deep and dangerous water. "They...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise

As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Sonoma County Sheriff issues evacuation warning along Russian River

SONOMA -- The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the area along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner Wednesday night, according to authorities.The sheriff's Twitter account posted the warning shortly after 5 p.m. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff, the current forecast predicts the river will crest at 33 feet on Thursday night, January 5, into the early hours on Friday, January 6. The river is predicted to recede below flood stage on Friday afternoon. However, the river is predicted to flood again at 40 feet the night of Sunday, January 8, into Monday, January 9. The sheriff...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Time to prune roses in Sonoma County

Welcome to our gardening adventure, let’s grow it together!. “A rose does not answer its enemies with words, but with beauty.” – Matshona Dhliwayo. This is the month to start pruning and shaping your roses. You want to create air flow and shape to your rose bushes, which help their health and beauty. With up to 230 species of roses to choose from, they are a fun plant to care for and the rewards are so great in beauty, health and scent.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Winter weather info for Mendocino County and beyond: flooding, power outages, road closures, and essential resources

MENDOCINO Co., 1/7/23 — For more than six years here The Mendocino Voice, we’ve provided breaking news on wildfires, power shutoffs, floods, road closures, and other emergency situations. Beyond updates on current conditions, we’ve published information on preparedness and prevention, compiled resources for people who endure both the immediate hazards of natural disasters, and the ensuing economic crisis and mental duress that can come with these emergencies.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
8K+
Followers
291
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy