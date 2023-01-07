Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo girls basketball bounces back with win over Ukiah

The Maria Carrillo girls basketball team bounced back in the best way possible Friday night, picking up a huge North Bay League-Oak 58-43 win over visiting Ukiah, the No. 4 team in the Press Democrat’s rankings.

After surviving a strong Ukiah (10-5, 0-1) start in the first half, an 18-point third quarter helped the No. 2 Pumas (11-5, 1-1) pull away in the third after being tied 29-29 at halftime. Abbi Hartt, who came off the bench, had eight points over that span.

“She needed that,” Junior Jillian Ebner said of Hartt’s performance. “She gets the minutes here and there, and always scores. I’m just so proud of her, she got out there and did what she needed to do.”

In a game where 47 total fouls were called, the Puma defense held the Wildcats to just four points in the third quarter and ten in the fourth after giving up 29 in the first. Ukiah had three first half triples from Xochitl Vasquez and nine points from Jayden Borgna.

“In the second half, the kids did what we needed them to do,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jeff Paul said. “Play good defense and put some points on the board.”

Ebner and Borgna led all scorers with 12 points apiece. Both Hartt and Leyna Gorauskas added 11 for the Pumas. Vasquez added nine and Kylyn Watkins seven for Ukiah.

Carrillo will look to build their momentum at Analy next Wednesday. Ukiah, meanwhile, travel to league leaders and top-ranked Cardinal Newman on Tuesday.

The Cardinals coasted to another NBL-Oak win on Friday, beating Montgomery 58-25.

Abbie Mullins led the Cardinals (11-6, 2-0) with 14 points while Elle Picard scored seven to pace the Vikings (7-7, 0-1).

In the NBL-Redwood, No. 5 Healdsburg and Santa Rosa stayed tied atop the league standings at 3-0.

The Greyhounds coasted to a 52-10 win over Elsie Allen while Santa Rosa topped Piner 58-25.

Itzel Ortiz scored 19 points, Allie Espinoza 15 and Hailey Webb 14 to lead Healdsburg (14-3, 3-0)

Santa Rosa moves to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in league and has won seven straight ahead of its first meeting of the year with Healdsburg on Wednesday.

Boys basketball

In a game rescheduled due to the storm this week, No. 4 Windsor pushed its winning streak to nine games with a 47-37 win at Analy on Friday in NBL-Oak play.

Finn Grace scored 19 points and Jayden Russotti 14 for the Jaguars (13-4, 3-0) while Gavin Reid scored 12 points with seven rebounds and Callum Rutherfurd had nine points and six rebounds for the Tigers (11-6, 1-3).

Analy will look to avoid its third straight loss at No. 2 Montgomery on Tuesday while Windsor hosts No. 3 Piner (13-2, 2-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Cardinal Newman scored a big divisional win over Piedmont on Friday, blanking the Highlanders 2-0 in nonleague action.

The Cardinals (4-1-2) got goals from Goals: Giovanni Dimauro and Jude Stone with courtesy of Will Liu and Sebastian Faivre.

Montgomery also unleashed a season-high in goals in a 8-2 nonleague win over American Canyon on Friday.

Seven players scored for the Vikings (5-2-1), led by Rodrigo Barrera with a pair. Izaac Castillo, Christian Ramirez, Hayden Byrne, David Pandey, Brian Tepoz and Cameron Wolford each scored one.

In other nonleague action Friday, Piner and Santa Rosa played to a 0-0 draw.

