Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln led Home Instead’s effort to help seniors
Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s® annual Be a Santa to a Senior® program (BASTAS) by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s effort included at least 11 businesses or organizations that helped gather more than 2,400 gifts for more than 800 seniors in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
qcitymetro.com
Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish to open new location near Uptown
Amidst a series of recent restaurant closings, like Lulu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood last week, one local restaurant is expanding. Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish, best known for its home-style cooking and fried chicken dinners, is set to open a new location on Dalton Avenue later this year. Michael...
country1037fm.com
Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC
A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
Seven years and $3 million in sales later, Charlotte mom finds a buyer for her business where it all began
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven years after social media helped a Charlotte mother grow a business out of her kitchen, her followers are playing a bigger role in the company's future. Stephanie Rickenbacker was just trying to take care of her family when she started Sweet's Elderberry back in 2016....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (14) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
scoopcharlotte.com
Here’s Are 60 of ‘Charlotte’s Best Salads’ for Healthy Eats Right Now
Was one of your New Year’s resolutions to start eating healthier? We’re right there with you. Charlotte restaurants have amped up their salad game with more and more local spots serving several healthy and delicious options ~ because let’s face it, we’re always craving a good salad no matter the season.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Pharmacy, health fair set for Friday in Mooresvillle
NC MedAssist, and the Iredell County Health Department, have partnered to provide a Mobile Free Pharmacy and Health Fair event in Iredell County, on Friday. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Mooresville, 150 S Church St, Mooresville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open...
mynews13.com
Mecklenburg homeowners could see property tax hikes this year
Homeowners in Mecklenburg County are bracing for the county’s latest property revaluation, scheduled to be released this spring. Median home prices in Charlotte jumped by 60% since 2020, according to a recent UNC Charlotte analysis. The hike in property values could mean higher taxes for homeowners as Mecklenburg County...
WBTV
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dad says his daughter’s heart of gold is, literally, saving someone else’s life. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. The 30-year-old died a day later, and now, her organs are being donated...
It's showtime! High Point couple to be featured on HGTV show
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Kyle Hill and his wife Audrey love to work with their hands. The couple is the owner of Hillbuildit Creations in High Point. “You guys pick out the colors, you pick out the type of wood, the dimensions and we custom build it to your liking,” Kyle Hill said.
First snow chances this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re halfway through meteorological winter, and yet there's been no snow in Charlotte. Meteorological winter runs the entire calendar months of December, January, and February. Jan. 9 is the average date of Charlotte's first snowfall. While last January brought Charlotte three separate snow events, so...
businesstodaync.com
New ice cream franchise coming to Cornelius
Jan. 10. By TL Bernthal. The opening date for the new Handel’s homemade ice cream franchise in Cornelius should be in mid-February, having been delayed by almost two months because of construction setbacks. Pam Alatalo, the operations manager, says that once the plumbing and electrical inspections are complete, the...
country1037fm.com
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville Arts announces spring art lecture series
Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures from January through April in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street in downtown, and are provided by their experienced art instructors.
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
cn2.com
Renovated Chic-Fil-A in Rock Hill Has a Lot to Moo Over!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The new Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill has a lot to Moo Over!. The restaurant has been transformed and offering new technology that leaders say will help customers receive their orders more quickly while maintaining their friendly service the company is known for.
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
