High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet, increasing to 12 to 18 feet on Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: Merced The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This surpasses the flood of record. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 23.9 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 24.4 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tonight to 21.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon and continue to fall through Friday. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 24.5 Tue 11 am PST 21.7 20.1 18.4
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED INTO THE MID MORNING HOURS * WHAT...Visibility one mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...Now through 1000 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:23:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-11 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Gusty Winds and Blowing Snow Over Dalton Highway Summits East to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will continue through this evening on Dalton Highway Summits. Blowing snow will reduce visibility at times to less than one mile and drifting snow may make travel difficult. Winds will diminish tonight. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Flood Advisory issued for Alameda by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 09:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Alameda FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 07:21:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-11 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Sussex PATCHY FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING Patchy freezing fog has developed this morning across portions of interior south central Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Visibility may drop to less than one mile in spots. Brief visibility reductions to around one quarter mile are possible. Fog should burn off between 8 and 9 AM and temperatures should rise above freezing. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility...in addition to slick spots...due to the freezing fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...High surf of 5 to 8 feet. Highest surf on west facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week, especially on Friday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Warning issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:26:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-12 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI LANAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A significant northwest swell building down the island chain will peak today, then gradually begin lowering through the day Thursday. The northwest (320-330 degrees) swell will shift out of the north-northwest (340 degrees) late tonight through the day Thursday. HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf of 5 to 8 feet building to 8 to 12 feet tonight. * WHERE...West facing shores the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Greensville, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-11 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesapeake; Greensville; Isle of Wight; Southampton; Suffolk; Sussex PATCHY FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING Patchy freezing fog remains in place this morning across portions of interior south central Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Visibility will drop to less than one mile in spots. Brief visibility reductions to around one quarter mile are possible. Fog should burn off between 9 and 10 AM and temperatures should rise above freezing. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility...in addition to slick spots...due to the freezing fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 02:32:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 07:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PITKIN AND EAGLE COUNTIES...IMPACTING TRAVEL ALONG HIGHWAY 82 HAZARDS...A band of moderate to heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH rapidly reducing visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 615 AM MST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Gypsum to near Carbondale to 15 miles northwest of Marble and moving east at 25 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Basalt around 630 AM MST. Snowmass around 645 AM MST. Aspen around 715 AM MST. This includes the following highways Colorado 82 between mile markers 12 and 46. Colorado 133 between mile markers 55 and 68. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Flood Watch issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1100 AM PST. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in California Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Northern Humboldt Coast zone. For the Eel River including Fernbridge...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, the western half of the Eel Delta may be completely flooded, especially if at or above this level for an extended period of time. This includes areas northwest of Loleta and Cannibal Island Road. A Special Action Advisory is being issued to all owners of livestock in low-lying areas of the Eel River Delta. Owners of livestock should take appropriate action to protect their animals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:26:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-12 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI LANAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A significant northwest swell building down the island chain will peak today, then gradually begin lowering through the day Thursday. The northwest (320-330 degrees) swell will shift out of the north-northwest (340 degrees) late tonight through the day Thursday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 15 feet this afternoon, then to 18 to 22 feet Thursday. * WHERE...North facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, East Polk, Hubbard by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 11:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; West Polk SNOW AFFECTING CENTRAL RED RIVER VALLEY INTO NORTHWEST AND WEST-CENTRAL MINNESOTA Snow across the central Red River Valley into northwest and west- central Minnesota has led to snow covered and slippery roads. Periods of heavy snowfall are possible leading to brief whiteout conditions and quickly accumulating snow. Snowfall totals up to 3 inches are expected, ending by 5 PM. Motorists should be aware of rapidly changing conditions, slow down to a safe speed, and plan extra time to reach their destination for today`s commute. Don`t use cruise control. Be especially careful around stop lights, school bus stops, and intersections. Check road conditions By Phone: call 511 Website for North Dakota: travel.dot.nd.gov Website for Minnesota: 511mn.org
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:23:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph at times. The blowing snow will reduce visibility to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 07:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of intense snowfall rates are likely throughout the morning. Reports of slick roads with high impact to travel have been received this morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 05:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southeast Otero County. In Texas, portions of Hudspeth and El Paso Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected during the afternoon.
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northern California, including the following areas, Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northern Shasta County including the Shasta Lake area, West Slopes of the Northern Sierra Nevada, and Western Plumas County including Lassen Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Corson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 06:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Corson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, the fog may produce slick spots on area roads.
