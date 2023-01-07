Effective: 2023-01-10 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. * WHEN...Until 845 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rain will result in widespread ponding of water on area roadways with flooding of low-lying areas and intersections. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 AM PST, doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain increasing in coverage and intensity across Ventura County. Automated rain gauges indicated that rainfall rates had increased to between 0.20 and 0.40 inches per hour in many areas. Flooding of roadways is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Rose Valley, Lockwood Valley, Newbury Park, La Conchita and Point Mugu. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO