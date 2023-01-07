Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 17:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ventura The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Ventura County in southwestern California * Until midnight PST Tuesday. * At 508 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain spreading across the warned area from west to east. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Chatsworth, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream and river flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1008 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flooding is occurring along the Big Sur River near Big Sur. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Sur Village and Andrew Molera State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Lanai Leeward, Maui Leeward West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:26:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-12 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Lanai Leeward; Maui Leeward West HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI LANAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A significant northwest swell building down the island chain will peak today, then gradually begin lowering through the day Thursday. The northwest (320-330 degrees) swell will shift out of the north-northwest (340 degrees) late tonight through the day Thursday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...For Maui, surf of 10 to 15 feet building to 14 to 18 feet Thursday. For Lanai, surf of 5 to 8 feet building to 8 to 12 feet this afternoon. * WHERE...West facing shores of Maui and Lanai. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 05:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southeast Otero County. In Texas, portions of Hudspeth and El Paso Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected during the afternoon.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 05:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Black Range. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 2 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected during the early-mid morning hours. Breezy winds developing in lower elevations in the late morning, including Silver City.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...High surf of 5 to 8 feet. Highest surf on west facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week, especially on Friday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:23:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph at times. The blowing snow will reduce visibility to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Flood Watch issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1100 AM PST. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in California Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Northern Humboldt Coast zone. For the Eel River including Fernbridge...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, the western half of the Eel Delta may be completely flooded, especially if at or above this level for an extended period of time. This includes areas northwest of Loleta and Cannibal Island Road. A Special Action Advisory is being issued to all owners of livestock in low-lying areas of the Eel River Delta. Owners of livestock should take appropriate action to protect their animals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Corson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 06:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Corson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, the fog may produce slick spots on area roads.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hill County, Northern Blaine County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 05:23:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hill County; Northern Blaine County DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
High Surf Warning issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:26:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-12 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI LANAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A significant northwest swell building down the island chain will peak today, then gradually begin lowering through the day Thursday. The northwest (320-330 degrees) swell will shift out of the north-northwest (340 degrees) late tonight through the day Thursday. HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf of 5 to 8 feet building to 8 to 12 feet tonight. * WHERE...West facing shores the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 07:22:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 05:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the late morning and early afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Any remaining freezing drizzle is expected to transition to light snow through this morning so further ice accumulations are likely to be limited to only a glaze. Light accumulating snow is expected through today and result in periods of a dusting of snow covering ice on roadways even through the evening commute later today.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Caldwell; Comal; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Wilson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Hays, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Caldwell, Atascosa, Wilson and Gonzales Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Billings, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley, McKenzie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 07:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Use extra caution near intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. Target Area: Billings; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Mountrail; Stark; Williams DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST/9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of western North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST/9 AM MST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous.
