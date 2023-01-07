‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Meri Brown Hinted She’s Dating Again in Instagram Live

On the Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion special, Meri Brown announced that Kody Brown decided to end their marriage. In a recent Instagram Live, Sister Wives fans speculate that Meri is dating again after she mentions having “company” over.

Kody has decided to leave Meri

In Sister Wives Season 17, Meri’s marriage to Kody is almost non-existent. Meri was hardly featured on the season and barely spoke up during the family conversations. Still, after being so distant from the family, she hoped that she and her husband would be able to reconcile their marriage. But Kody told the cameras that he doesn’t consider himself married to Meri and wouldn’t care if she married another man .

In part 1 of the season 17 Sister Wives One-on-One reunion special, Meri said she and Kody are no longer married. She claims that Kody has been leading her on since they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, but there’s been no progress toward having a healthy marriage again.

On their last anniversary, Meri said that Kody decided it was over for them but didn’t want to make it public out of fear of judgment from the public. On the other hand, Meri is still open to reconciliation but knows it’s over on Kody’s side.

Is Meri Brown dating someone new?

In an Instagram Live on January 5 (via Reddit ), Meri talked vaguely about having “some company,” Sister Wives fans immediately began speculating who it could be.

Meri says in the video, “I had some company last night. And so I got up, I put on comfy clothes, and [we] hung out a little bit this morning. They left.” Many Sister Wives fans think that Meri was being vague about who the person was on purpose because she’s dating again.

‘Sister Wives’ want Meri to move on

While Meri hasn’t always been the warmest Sister Wives star, fans still hope she will move on from Kody and find someone who treats her well. A fan wrote, “You know, whatever criticisms I have of Meri, or the community has of her, damn it. She deserves some fun and happiness !”

Many Sister Wives fans feel the same way. “I genuinely wish happiness for this woman. She’s been through enough,” another Reddit user wrote.

Whether Meri’s mysterious company was her best friend Jenn or someone else, Sister Wives fans are happy she’s having a good time and looks happier than ever.

Part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special airs Sunday, January 8, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.