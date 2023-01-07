ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

More mountain snow, Oregon snowpack continues to grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snowpack numbers continue to grow as the snow potential remains high for the Cascades this week. The snow water equivalent map indicates that snow basins are healthy across The Beaver State. Oregon isn’t the only state seeing beneficial snow numbers this winter. Many of the mountain states of the west have seen a greater than normal snow water equivalent number.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon rain continues, helping improve the drought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In typical Pacific Northwest fashion, rain is expected to fall through the week. Despite rain chances lasting through the week’s end, there will be moments of dry weather. Tuesday’s forecast has the most frequent breaks in the rain. Sunshine is a possibility come sunrise....
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Mike Norris named new head coach of Portland Thorns FC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The reigning NWSL champion Portland Thorns FC have a new head coach. Mike Norris was announced as the fifth head coach in club history Monday. “We are excited to have Mike move into our head coach position,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “During his time with the club, he has exhibited an ability to connect with the players by not only helping them develop as athletes, but also grow as people. Mike is an asset to the Thorns, and we look forward to him leading us in this new direction. We believe he is the right person to help us continue to improve and capitalize on our previous success.”
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
News Talk KIT

Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California

The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

5 Oregon Places Guy Fieri Loves to Visit on the Food Network

THE "MAYOR OF FLAVORTOWN" WENT DOWN TO OREGON... Anytime Guy Fieri rolls into town, there is excitement from the locals (and us, too)! In this article, we’ll take a look at five Oregon restaurants that Guy Fieri visited on the Food Network. He has one of the luckiest jobs around, getting to visit restaurants all over the country and trying out their best dishes.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy