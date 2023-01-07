PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The reigning NWSL champion Portland Thorns FC have a new head coach. Mike Norris was announced as the fifth head coach in club history Monday. “We are excited to have Mike move into our head coach position,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “During his time with the club, he has exhibited an ability to connect with the players by not only helping them develop as athletes, but also grow as people. Mike is an asset to the Thorns, and we look forward to him leading us in this new direction. We believe he is the right person to help us continue to improve and capitalize on our previous success.”

