High-flying Gresham a team to watch in Oregon boys basketball: ‘We are free to be basketball players and not robots’
By Dave Ball Arrive early enough to a Gresham Gophers boys basketball game and you will see what resembles the NBA dunk contest. There are lobs to the rim, off-the-backboard passes and high-bouncers all leading to jams. Almost everyone on the squad can rattle the rim. Once the referees ...
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
PIL Showcase Spotlight: Benson vs. Jefferson & Grant vs. Lincoln
FOX 12′s Nick Krupke was at the Portland Interscholastic League Showcase on Saturday. The PIL Showcase is a one-day event for all of the girls and boys basketball teams to come together for a weekend competition.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
More mountain snow, Oregon snowpack continues to grow
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snowpack numbers continue to grow as the snow potential remains high for the Cascades this week. The snow water equivalent map indicates that snow basins are healthy across The Beaver State. Oregon isn’t the only state seeing beneficial snow numbers this winter. Many of the mountain states of the west have seen a greater than normal snow water equivalent number.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Oregon rain continues, helping improve the drought
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In typical Pacific Northwest fashion, rain is expected to fall through the week. Despite rain chances lasting through the week’s end, there will be moments of dry weather. Tuesday’s forecast has the most frequent breaks in the rain. Sunshine is a possibility come sunrise....
Oregon’s emergency SNAP food benefits come to an end in February, after nearly 3 years
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive...
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Mike Norris named new head coach of Portland Thorns FC
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The reigning NWSL champion Portland Thorns FC have a new head coach. Mike Norris was announced as the fifth head coach in club history Monday. “We are excited to have Mike move into our head coach position,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “During his time with the club, he has exhibited an ability to connect with the players by not only helping them develop as athletes, but also grow as people. Mike is an asset to the Thorns, and we look forward to him leading us in this new direction. We believe he is the right person to help us continue to improve and capitalize on our previous success.”
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Oregon state leader calls on TriMet to increase safety after ‘disturbing’ recent crimes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet safety is top of mind for state leaders and riders alike with recent high-profile crimes shaking up the community. Now an Oregon state leader is calling on TriMet to increase security measures and to do so quickly. Police and TriMet said recent crimes were “isolated”...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
Blue Angels Navy performance flight squad to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California
The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
5 Oregon Places Guy Fieri Loves to Visit on the Food Network
THE "MAYOR OF FLAVORTOWN" WENT DOWN TO OREGON... Anytime Guy Fieri rolls into town, there is excitement from the locals (and us, too)! In this article, we’ll take a look at five Oregon restaurants that Guy Fieri visited on the Food Network. He has one of the luckiest jobs around, getting to visit restaurants all over the country and trying out their best dishes.
‘We can’t afford that’: Sherwood family’s rent hiked 32%
The apartment complex and its management company, Cushman and Wakefield, declined to comment on the matter to KOIN 6 News.
