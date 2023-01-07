Read full article on original website
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Lady Demons pick up road win, boys fall in slugfest at Guymon
GUYMON–Dodge City’s offense sputtered in the boys game, committing 26 turnovers in a 39-34 loss at Guymon, but the Lady Demons’ raced out to a 9-0 lead and led wire-to-wire, beating the Tigers 49-38 Tuesday. In the boys game, both teams were sloppy throughout. The two combined...
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City splits with Liberal in WAC Home Opener
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Garden City welcomed Liberal to The Garden on Tuesday night where teams split with the Lady Reds beating the Lady Buffs 58-50 and the Boys beating Liberal 86-59. Girls | Garden City 50 Liberal 58. Anytime you have to open up conference play at...
Comments / 0