GUYMON–Dodge City’s offense sputtered in the boys game, committing 26 turnovers in a 39-34 loss at Guymon, but the Lady Demons’ raced out to a 9-0 lead and led wire-to-wire, beating the Tigers 49-38 Tuesday. In the boys game, both teams were sloppy throughout. The two combined...

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO