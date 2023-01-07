ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulysses, KS

Lady Demons pick up road win, boys fall in slugfest at Guymon

GUYMON–Dodge City’s offense sputtered in the boys game, committing 26 turnovers in a 39-34 loss at Guymon, but the Lady Demons’ raced out to a 9-0 lead and led wire-to-wire, beating the Tigers 49-38 Tuesday. In the boys game, both teams were sloppy throughout. The two combined...
DODGE CITY, KS
Garden City splits with Liberal in WAC Home Opener

Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Garden City welcomed Liberal to The Garden on Tuesday night where teams split with the Lady Reds beating the Lady Buffs 58-50 and the Boys beating Liberal 86-59. Girls | Garden City 50 Liberal 58. Anytime you have to open up conference play at...
GARDEN CITY, KS

