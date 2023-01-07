ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Brandon Beane reveals moment he heard Damar Hamlin was improving

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
During the outpouring of positive news in recent days revolving around the status of Damar Hamlin, Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been nearby each step of the way.

After Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on Monday in a game against the Bengals, the team quickly departed the Cincinnati area. Some member of the Bills stayed behind, including Beane.

On Friday, Beane spoke via video conference. Since Monday, Hamlin has steadily improved and most recently he has been taken off breathing assistance and has started to speak again.

During his conversation, Beane elaborate on where he was and what he felt when he first heard Hamlin is moving in the right direction.

“Dr. Knight comes in and is like, ‘You’re not going to believe it,'” Beane said.

For more from Beane, see the attached WHEC-TV clip below:

