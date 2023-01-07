FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A former student has a proposal to save a historic school building from the wrecking ball. She's the latest person to step up to protect a piece of history in this community. Drive through the heart of Flat Rock and it's hard to miss the Reading building on Gibraltar Road near Division Street."If there was a tornado in this town that hit this would be the only building in town standing because of its structure," Bruce Chapin, president of the Flat Rock Historical Society said while pointing out the steel reinforced concrete used during construction in...

FLAT ROCK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO