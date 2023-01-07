ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

MLive

Ann Arbor OKs annexation of 2 more properties for huge housing development

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking steps to annex more land for a large housing development that could bring over 600 new homes and apartments to the city's north side. City Council voted unanimously and without discussion Monday night, Jan. 9, to OK the annexation of two properties totaling nearly six acres at 2520 and 2540 Pontiac Trail.
chelseaupdate.com

Jan. 14: Chelsea 'Pop-up Closed Cell Foam' Collection

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bill and Glenna Jo Christen for the information in this story.) There will be a "pop-up" closed cell foam recycling collection at a private residence at 19 Chestnut Drive in Chelsea on Saturday, Jan. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.
CBS Detroit

Former Flat Rock student seeks to save historic building

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A former student has a proposal to save a historic school building from the wrecking ball. She's the latest person to step up to protect a piece of history in this community. Drive through the heart of Flat Rock and it's hard to miss the Reading building on Gibraltar Road near Division Street."If there was a tornado in this town that hit this would be the only building in town standing because of its structure," Bruce Chapin, president of the Flat Rock Historical Society said while pointing out the steel reinforced concrete used during construction in...
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Ralph C. Wilson Jr. estate in Grosse Pointe Shores has 4+ acres on Lake St. Clair

A Grosse Pointe Shores estate on Lake Shore Road that was once home to a philanthropist and former owner of a professional football team is up for sale. Located at 824 Lakeshore Road near Vernier Road, the estate belongs to Mary McLean Wilson, the wife of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Ralph Wilson owned the Buffalo Bills professional football team for more than 54 years and died in 2014 at the age of 95. A foundation started in 2015 in his name supports efforts to improve the lives of people in both Southeast Michigan and Western New York.
