Ann Arbor OKs annexation of 2 more properties for huge housing development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking steps to annex more land for a large housing development that could bring over 600 new homes and apartments to the city’s north side. City Council voted unanimously and without discussion Monday night, Jan. 9, to OK the annexation of two properties totaling nearly six acres at 2520 and 2540 Pontiac Trail.
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
Fire at Big Wolf Lake destroys Jackson County summer cottage
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A summer cottage east of Jackson was destroyed in a Sunday fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 12:56 p.m., Jan. 8 in the 15000 block of Wolf Lake Forest Drive on Big Wolf Lake in Leoni Township, said the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
BP America announces work on solar farm near Toledo to provide electricity to Meta
GORHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio - BP America announced Tuesday morning that construction of a 134-megawatt solar farm in Fulton County west of Toledo has begun and that it will provide all the electricity it generates to Meta through what’s known as a power purchase agreement. The Arche solar project will...
Firefighters revive pedestrian hit by car outside Ann Arbor’s Veterans Park
ANN ARBOR, MI – A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car near an Ann Arbor park. Rescue crews were called at 5:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue in front of Veterans Memorial Park in Ann Arbor for a reported crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
thesalinepost.com
Robbery at Saline Speedway, Suspects Flee at High Speed, Crash in Ann Arbor
Suspects are in the hospital and in jail and one may still be on the loose after a robbery of the Saline Speedway and a high-speed escape that resulted in a crash in Ann Arbor Sunday night. Here's what we've gleaned from scanner radio files. Saline Police began tailing a...
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak police: Disorderly Ohio man repeatedly spits in Farmers Market, resists arrest, gets $25K cash bond; 4 men break into garage, steal dirt bikes, generator
An Ohio man was jailed on $25,000 cash bond after police say he repeatedly spit on the floor and at vendors at Farmers Market and resisted arrest. Police were called to the market about 11 a.m. Dec. 30 about a man creating a disturbance during an antique show. “He kept...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit people search for suspect after Eastern Market vehicle break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles at Detroit's Eastern Market last month. The break-ins happened around 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve at 1551 Winder. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
thesalinepost.com
Community Sweater Mitten Project to Benefit Saline Area Social Services
Sewing mittens: Bring your machine or reserve one of our vintage machines. Bring thread, wound bobbins, scissors, ripper. Class is held at EHM Senior Solutions Professional Building, 400 W. Russell, Entrance A.
Detroit News
Moss: Oakland County owes residents an accounting for transit millage | Opinion
It’s a new day for public transit in Oakland County. Following November’s passage of the Oakland Transit Millage, the funding and operations of public transit in Oakland is supposed to change, and radically for the better. Fair enough. So now what?. Following the vote, Oakland County will now...
chelseaupdate.com
Jan. 14: Chelsea ‘Pop-up Closed Cell Foam’ Collection
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bill and Glenna Jo Christen for the information in this story.) There will be a “pop-up” closed cell foam recycling collection at a private residence at 19 Chestnut Drive in Chelsea on Saturday, Jan. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. Should there...
Former Flat Rock student seeks to save historic building
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A former student has a proposal to save a historic school building from the wrecking ball. She's the latest person to step up to protect a piece of history in this community. Drive through the heart of Flat Rock and it's hard to miss the Reading building on Gibraltar Road near Division Street."If there was a tornado in this town that hit this would be the only building in town standing because of its structure," Bruce Chapin, president of the Flat Rock Historical Society said while pointing out the steel reinforced concrete used during construction in...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Ralph C. Wilson Jr. estate in Grosse Pointe Shores has 4+ acres on Lake St. Clair
A Grosse Pointe Shores estate on Lake Shore Road that was once home to a philanthropist and former owner of a professional football team is up for sale. Located at 824 Lakeshore Road near Vernier Road, the estate belongs to Mary McLean Wilson, the wife of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Ralph Wilson owned the Buffalo Bills professional football team for more than 54 years and died in 2014 at the age of 95. A foundation started in 2015 in his name supports efforts to improve the lives of people in both Southeast Michigan and Western New York.
fox2detroit.com
Eloise psychiatric hospital renovation plans include 1920s-themed speakeasy, restaurant, hotel
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plans for the former Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland include a hotel, a restaurant, and a speakeasy. Many of the original buildings on the property are gone. Currently, there are escape rooms and a haunted attraction in the Kay Beard Building. Paranormal tours are also offered on Saturday nights.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Women charged in organized thefts at beauty store; large fight breaks out in downtown
Two women are facing felony shoplifting charges for thefts of dozens of products at the Ulta Beauty store, 27844 Woodward Ave. on Dec. 23. The same store was targeted 10 days earlier by five masked women, police said, who swarmed the store and stole about $7,000 worth of perfumes and colognes within minutes and fled.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
