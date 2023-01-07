BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Get ready to dance and sing along with your neighbors at this lagniappe edition of Live After Five this Friday, January 13, 2023 at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Free live music by party band After 8 will keep the crowd entertained. Live After Five begins at 5:00pm. This is perfect event to attend the night before the Louisiana Marathon.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO