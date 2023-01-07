Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Trump says it is actually great for Republicans that Kevin McCarthy failed to become speaker 6 times in a row
The Republican Party is in chaos after Kevin McCarthy failed to win enough support to be elected House speaker after a 2nd day of votes
Matt Gaetz sent letter to Capitol architect accusing Kevin McCarthy of squatting in speaker’s office
With the House GOP still in chaos and the speaker's chair empty, Florida's Freedom Caucus Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz ratcheted up the grade-school melodrama Tuesday night – painting failed speaker candidate and California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a "squatter" in a publicity stunt. After McCarthy failed to secure...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Kevin McCarthy Easily Wins the Initial Republican Vote to become the Next Speaker of the House
Despite some opposition from a minority of GOP lawmakers, on Tuesday, McCarthy won the majority but still faces some opposition before officially winning the gavel. On December 13th, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose the current House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their next Speaker. It was an important first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, though it wasn’t the last he will have to face before he officially wins the gavel. McCarthy still has one hill to climb be he can officially secure the role in January.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
House Republican sounds the alarm on Kevin McCarthy’s MAGA giveaway: “What backroom deals were cut?”
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Sunday raised concerns about potential "backroom deals" cut by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to secure enough party support to win his election. McCarthy secured the support of most of the 20 Republicans that had opposed his speaker bid on Friday, finally winning his long-coveted...
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos
Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
As House speaker, Kevin McCarthy will be an empty suit beholden to the far right | Opinion
The Bakersfield Republican finally captures the top spot, but only with extraordinary concessions.
Washington Examiner
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
An embarrassment in the House
The historic chaos in the House of Representatives this past week embarrassed not only a party, but an entire nation. A small minority blocked the House from electing a leader, or even swearing in its own members. Vote after vote, a would-be speaker could not bring himself to stand aside...
Biden congratulates Kevin McCarthy on winning House speakership following dramatic process
President Biden swiftly congratulated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his victory just after midnight Saturday, which followed several days of deliberations and dramatic votes.
Kevin McCarthy’s head on a platter: SW Parra opinion cartoon for the new Congress
The Bakersfield Republican has made many compromises as he seeks to become the new speaker.
BBC
The six Republican rebels who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy
Over the course of four days and 15 tense rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy wore down enough of his opponents to finally be elected Speaker of the House. In the final round, after a near-altercation on the chamber floor, six final holdouts opted to vote "present" instead of pick an alternative candidate, thus allowing Mr McCarthy to clinch victory.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
What Kevin McCarthy gave up to be elected Speaker of the House
After many rounds of voting, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will likely face new challenges Monday as Republicans vote on a rules package. Nikole Killion reports.
What Utah GOP congressmen are saying about Kevin McCarthy winning House speakership
Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the House. McCarthy made major concessions to far-right Republicans. Utah Republicans in Congress say McCarthy has a tough job ahead.
CBS News
