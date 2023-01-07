ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Hurricane hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlheV_0k6ZQowr00

Hurricane Hunters hit the skies during storms 02:28

SACRAMENTO — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it.

"We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.

CBS Sacramento caught up with Lt. Col. Rickert over the phone between missions out of Mather Airport. He's a flight meteorologist with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron — better known as the Hurricane Hunters — now gathering data on atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean before the wild weather systems make it to us.

"Yesterday, a prime example, our one airplane that was flying, there's actually a temperature where our fuel starts to freeze," he said.

Rickert has already seen the nasty weather headed our way by using instruments to measure it.

"What our research has shown is that this data that we collect helps produce better forecasts of where the AR is going to hit," he said.

Climate scientist Marty Ralph with the Scripps Institute of Oceanography said not only will it help track the system, but they will also see how strong it will be and how long it will last.

"Well, one of the challenges in the West is knowing which watershed is going to get hit very hard — like, the Cosumnes [River] just a week or so ago got hit very hard," Ralph said.

Amid a years-long drought in California, dealing with the current string of major storm systems has been very shocking to people across the region. We asked Rickert if there has been a difference in the missions they run.

"I will say the one today was actually very, it was kind of precarious for the crew," he said Friday.

Their missions can run up to 11 hours long as they drop small cylindrical instruments parachuting into the storms to gather data.
They're gearing up to head back out this weekend and are bracing for a round of missions all next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -  At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds.  The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways.  On Jan. 6, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors Weather Storm Together To Help Pick Up The Pieces

TAHOE PARK (CBS13) -  People in the Tahoe Park neighborhood of Sacramento are still stunned by the storm damage, including downed trees and piles of branches in the roads.  Audrey Trevino couldn't believe how much damage the wind and rain could do right in her front yard. The storm left a massive tree uprooted and toppled over across her aunt's car and her neighbor's truck."I was in total shock. I wasn't expecting this at all. This storm obviously hit harder than most of us expected," said Trevino. "I was just shocked. I didn't know what was going on. I just...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Zoo hopes to reopen Saturday after storm damage cleanup, animal evacuations

SACRAMENTO -- Mongoose lemurs, meerkats, and otters, oh my!All three animal groups had to be evacuated from their enclosures to safer ground on-site at the Sacramento Zoo ahead of dangerous storms that threatened their habitats. Back-to-back recent storms since New Year's Eve have hit the zoo hard. "Today Ky and Jackson our North American River Otters got to go back out, so you can see they're very happy to be back out frolicking in their pool," said Rachel Winkler, Animal Care Services director, showing CBS13 the zoo's two otters.   The otters were brought to safety in the zoo's on-site animal hospital as...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento

Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento. Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

'City of Fallen Trees': Storm damage visible across Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A tree on 24th Street on top of two cars; another tree on two homes in Land Park; another on the levee in River Park, cut back by neighbors. Scenes throughout Sacramento on Monday signal the storm that moved through the region over the weekend, and the damages that homeowners are working to clean up.  At least 100 feet long, the tree on 24th between 4th and 5th Streets in Curtis Park in Sacramento has been removed from the street for cars to pass. Around the scene, neighbors took caution tape, orange cones, and Christmas lights out...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through

SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of people in El Dorado County still living in the dark

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) - Downed trees have left hundreds of people living in the foothills powerless as temperatures drop into near-freezing temperatures overnight.Mike and Terri Brown have been living in storm survival mode in Georgetown. "So, in the last 72 hours, we've lost our power twice," Mike Brown said. The couple has two giant German Shepards and a wood stove. "One of the nice things is we can have the wood stove going," Mike Brown said. When CBS13 caught up with them Tuesday night, the Brown's power had just been turned back on."We've been out of power since about 4, 4:30 this morning...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County

(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

White-out conditions reported over Sierra summit on I-80, closed in both directions

NYACK (CBS13) -- White-out conditions at the tops of the Sierra Nevada held traffic on Highway 50 into the afternoon and on Interstate 80 into Tuesday night. I-80 is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to white-out conditions as of 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Semi-trucks parked along the highway even before Colfax to wait out the conditions. Traffic was held before noon Tuesday and the line of trucks lined I-80 in both directions, unable to pass through to the Sierra or the Nevada state line. In Nyack, a typically busy rest stop and sno-park were empty for all but...
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

Classes will resume after weather-related closures in Sacramento and Stockton

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Classes with resume Wednesday after weather-related closures, according to the Sacramento Unified School District.Five campuses were closed: Success Academy, Sutterville Elementary, Pony Express Elementary, Rosa Parks, and John Morse Therapeutic Center.Stockton Unified School District is also continuing classes after the District says it saw damage to more than half of its 54 schools. Power outages had affected their food supply but officials say schools will return to normal.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
125K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy