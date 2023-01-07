Unified command concludes official response to Jan. 1 Toro Canyon oil spill

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A unified command responsible for managing a Jan. 1 oil spill in Toro Canyon has officially concluded their response to the incident following surveys of the affected areas.

A Jan. 3 update from the unified command indicated that the spill was limited from flowing into Toro Creek south of State Route 192 at Toro Canyon.

Santa Barbara County is tasked with monitoring the area for additional oil spills throughout the upcoming rainstorms.

Investigations continue over the amount of crude oil discharged, environmental impacts and the direct cause of this particular spill.

Any questions about the ongoing maintenance of the site are directed to Santa Barbara County Public Works Public Information Officer Lael Wageneck at 805-568-3425 .

