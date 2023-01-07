Read full article on original website
Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
KRON4
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid.
svvoice.com
Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
Timeline: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory in Bay Area today as another storm comes Wednesday morning
As recovery efforts continue, the Bay Area is once again dealing with flood threats and storm damage with high winds causing problems. Here's what to expect.
Next system could deliver thunderstorms, heavy downpours and 60 mph gusts
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Bay Area tries to recover from the latest round of heavy rain, the threat of thunderstorms moves into the region late Monday night into early Tuesday. More precipitation is the last thing the Bay Area needs, but the intense rainfall associated with thunderstorms is exactly what's in the forecast. On top of the rain that fell in the region over the last 24 hours – an inch of rain in San Jose, almost an inch and a half in San Francisco and exactly that amount in Fremont, more than two inches in Dublin and over four...
KRON4
Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides this week as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of...
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
Two more storms forecast to hit SF Bay Area this week
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
Huge Flock of Birds Unable to Fly in High Winds in California Is Just So Sad
Everyone is hoping they found trees to hunker down in.
The worst of the Bay Area ‘parade of storms' is still on the way, NWS says
Sunday afternoon's easygoing weather has been the calm before the latest in the "parade of storms" impacting the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.
San Francisco storm: Mission’s homeless weather rain, hail
Roger “Popeye” Schneider, 75, huddled up on a hammock, wrapped himself in a red, waterproof sleeping bag behind the San Francisco Best Buy and braved the afternoon’s harsh wind, rain and hail. The only evidence that a person was under the bundle: a quaking shoe that stuck...
What is a Pineapple Express?
If you've been keeping track of the weather lately, you may be wondering: what even is a Pineapple Express?
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
Couple rescued in SF after live wire lands on roof of their car
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A couple were rescued from a car on Tuesday after a tree and a live wire came down on their car, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The sunroof window on the vehicle was blown out with an additional electrical arc on the corner of the driver’s […]
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
Timeline: Flood Watch until Tuesday as Bay Area faces several more storms
As recovery continues from several powerful storms, more rain and wind are on the way through Tuesday, causing flooding concerns. Here's when the heaviest rain will fall.
