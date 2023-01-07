Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Waco restaurant rebuilds after fire, to serve BBQ again starting this week
WACO, Texas — Weeks after a fire destroyed the Cafe Homestead restaurant in Waco, the restaurant announced that it'll start serving BBQ again at Homestead Heritage starting Wednesday. BBQ will be served from a food trailer at 608 Dry Creek Rd. from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3...
fox44news.com
Waco firefighters rescue victims trapped in crash
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital. A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.
News Channel 25
GoFundMe launched for Central Texas family recovering from home flood
CHINA SPRINGS, Texas — The New Year has started off with overcoming challenges from last year for the Colón family,. Having lost most of their belongings after a pipe burst in their home, the family has since launched a GoFundMe to get back on their feet. On December...
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco selling 4 acres in East Waco for affordable housing
The city of Waco may get into the affordable housing business, at least indirectly, as it attempts to sell vacant lots in East Waco. It is soliciting proposals to develop about 4 acres along Taylor Street, between Spring Street and Cherry Street, in what it calls “an existing historic neighborhood.” The city seeks a qualified person “to design and construct a development consisting primarily of a quality mixed-use project compatible with the Waco Comprehensive Plan 2040 for Housing.”
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (13) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
KWTX
Waco hospitals report longer wait times for patients at emergency rooms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Health officials from Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Providence told KWTX News 10 they are seeing higher than normal wait times at their emergency rooms. Officials said this is due to an uptick in respiratory illness, flu and COVID-19 cases are all to blame. Kimberly...
KWTX
Affidavit: Missing Waco man shot during argument; suspects decided to ‘put him out of his misery’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of Stanley Wilcox, told detectives Wilcox was wounded by gunfire during an argument inside his home and they decided they should “put him out of his misery,” an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX states.
Boil water notice issued to residents in the Middle Pressure Plane
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has issued a boil water notice for the Middle Pressure Plane in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the notice, a private boring contractor damaged a main line and water crews will have to isolate and repair it. Following the repair,...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
News Channel 25
'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility
CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
WacoTrib.com
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bellmead
An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in Bellmead. The Waco Fire Department assisted the Bellmead Fire Department with the fire in the 1400 block of Cloverleaf Dr.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in China Spring
CHINA SPRING, Texas — A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told 6 News the woman, identified as Aurora Whitman, approached deputies in "a threatening manner" in the 300 block of Freedman Drive before 10 a.m. In response, deputies defended themselves and the public, the sheriff's office said.
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
Calling all educators: Killeen ISD hosting hiring day for classroom aides
KILLEEN, Texas — Looking to teach the next generation? Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a hiring day on Jan. 11, 2023. The goal of the event is to hire classroom aides for different elementary and middle schools across the district. The event will take place at the...
Comments / 0