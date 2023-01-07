Read full article on original website
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
Preview: January 10 vs. New Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim to halt their current skid Tuesday, going head-to-head with the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 25-8-7 (57 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 09.01.23
ST. LOUIS - Darryl Sutter and the Flames left Chicago wanting more from their "young players." Walker Duehr - who was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier prior to the road trip - could help provide that spark. As the team returned to practice on Monday at the Enterprise Center, Duehr...
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Matthews out for Maple Leafs with undisclosed injury
Kane uncertain for Blackhawks on Thursday; Kreider out with injury for Rangers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Auston Matthews will not play for the Maple Leafs when they face the Nashville Predators on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN) because of an undisclosed injury.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in St. Louis. Blues rally from 3-1 deficit to top Flames in overtime. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:14 AM. ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval on emergency basis
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis on Monday afternoon. The move comes after veteran Jake Allen was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Allen was slated to start tonight's game against the Kraken at the Bell Centre, but...
NHL
RELEASE: Stauber Recalled, Seney Reassigned to Rockford
The forward skated in two games for the Blackhawks this season. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Brett Seney to Rockford. Stauber, 23, has posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this...
NHL
Brind'Amour, Montgomery, DeBoer, Cassidy named NHL All-Star Game coaches
Will guide respective divisions in 3-on-3 tournament in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4. Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan), Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic), Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars (Central) and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) will coach their respective divisions at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Recap: Lightning 6, Blue Jackets 3
Tampa Bay delivers a bounce back performance on Tuesday against Columbus. Led by four points from Nikita Kucherov, the Lightning returned to home ice with a convincing 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Bolts have now won eight-straight games at AMALIE Arena. After a disappointing finish to...
NHL
'A GOOD START'
ST. LOUIS - Make no mistake: Darryl Sutter is very much a numbers guy. But the "percentages," he explains, can take a hike. "Guys should get more current on it," the coach said of his powerplay, which enters tonight's game against the Blues operating at 19.7% efficiency rate. "Percentages on the powerplay are not relevant. It's actually goals for-and-against that are relevant in special teams.
