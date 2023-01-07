ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

NBC World Series Announces Two Year Agreement with Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. – The National Baseball Congress World Series, powered by Evergy, and Wichita State University announced a two-year partnership, solidifying a home in Wichita for the historic tournament for 2023 and 2024. “We are thrilled to call Eck Stadium home for the next two years, and to bring...
WICHITA, KS
James Reimer Porter

James Reimer Porter, 81, was welcomed into Heaven on January 5, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. James was born on June 22, 1941, in Meade, KS, to Wallace and Lila (Dykstra) Porter. Jim, or as some knew him, “Flash”, graduated Little River High School in 1959. He worked as...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Marilyn Kay Copeland

Marilyn Kay Copeland, 82, passed away January 7, 2023, at Reflection Living Eileen House, Hutchinson, KS. She was born February 5, 1940, in Stafford, KS, to Roy W. and Margaret Merle (Forman) Risley. Marilyn was a graduate of Saint John High School, Saint John, KS, and Salt City Business College,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
Xavier Matthew Brown

Xavier Matthew Brown, 25, died January 7, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born April 3, 1997, in Hutchinson, to Christopher and Sarah (Moore) Brown. Xavier graduated from Hutchinson High School. He had a passion for machining and attended trade school before becoming a machinist at Takako in Hutchinson. Xavier served his country in the Kansas Army National Guard from 2014 to 2020, as well as an active deployment to Kuwait and Syria in 2018 and 2019. He was always happiest when he was enjoying life with his family and friends. Xavier loved to fish, garden, hunt, play disc golf, workout, and he was a passionate Chiefs fan.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Jay Willis Scott

Jay Willis Scott, 66, of Roxbury, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023, with his family at The Cedars Special Care Facility in McPherson. Jay owned and operated Scott’s Well Service and Scott’s Production for over 40 years. Jay was born on December 17, 1956, in...
ROXBURY, KS
Gladys “Glady” Illene Huber

Gladys “Glady” Illene Huber, 81, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, surrounded by family at The Cedars, McPherson. She was the Deputy City Clerk for the City of McPherson, retiring in 2005. Glady was born on August 24, 1941, in McPherson, KS, the...
MCPHERSON, KS
Rex H Meyer

Rex H Meyer, 67, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on January 6, 2023, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by his loving family. Rex was born February 24, 1955, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Julius and Valeria Meyer. He graduated from Haven High School Class...
WICHITA, KS
Tickets On Sale for 2023 Dillon Lecture Series Dates

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Ray & Stella Dillon Lecture Series at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Ginger Kerrick will kick off the 2023 Dillon Lecture Series on February 21st. Ginger is an American physicist who began her career at NASA as a Materials and Research Engineer in 1994. In 2005, she became NASA’s first Hispanic female Flight Director, serving from 2005-2012.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Betty L. VanVerth

Betty L. VanVerth, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Diversicare of Hutchinson, KS. She was born October 3, 1932 to Fred and Edna Smith. Betty attended Hutchinson schools and was a homemaker. In 1980, she married David VanVerth in Nickerson, KS. She is preceded by her parents;...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Mid-week weather system will bring rain and snow to KAKEland

An area of low will track across KAKEland, Wednesday into Thursday. As the low slides eastward, it will bring a chance of light rain and snow to the state. Wednesday will start off cloudy with a southerly wind and high temperatures eventually climbing into the low 40s to lower 50s. During the afternoon and evening, light rain is expected across Western Kansas, and as temperatures fall it will start to change over to snowfall. North Central Kansas will also see mixed precipitation late in the day while South Central Kansas and Wichita will remain dry until after midnight Wednesday.
WICHITA, KS

