Xavier Matthew Brown, 25, died January 7, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born April 3, 1997, in Hutchinson, to Christopher and Sarah (Moore) Brown. Xavier graduated from Hutchinson High School. He had a passion for machining and attended trade school before becoming a machinist at Takako in Hutchinson. Xavier served his country in the Kansas Army National Guard from 2014 to 2020, as well as an active deployment to Kuwait and Syria in 2018 and 2019. He was always happiest when he was enjoying life with his family and friends. Xavier loved to fish, garden, hunt, play disc golf, workout, and he was a passionate Chiefs fan.

