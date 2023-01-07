Read full article on original website
Albany, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Albany. The Valwood School basketball team will have a game with Deerfield-Windsor School on January 10, 2023, 14:00:00. The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Westover Comprehensive High School on January 10, 2023, 15:00:00.
Albany Herald
Sherwood Christian sweeps two from Byne Christian
ALBANY - The Sherwood Christian Eagles used their speed and their defense to win in both the girls and boys' games Tuesday night at Byne Memorial Christian School in Albany. The Lady Eagles took home a 65-29 win while the Eagles captured a 70-36 win. In the girl's game, the...
WALB 10
Oswalt’s in Albany wants community to shop local for Dawgs gear
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before checking your cart out online, you may want to consider shopping locally for your UGA National Championship merch. Oswalt’s in Albany doesn’t want you to forget about your neighborhood vendors while you’re celebrating the Dawgs’ big win. The store has been in the Good Life City for 15 years and the manager says not only are you supporting your local economy, but you also won’t have to wait to get what you want.
wfxl.com
Sherwood Christian Academy announces new Headmaster
Sherwood Christian Academy’s leadership has announced that Mr. Kenny Roberts is the new headmaster of the school effective January 5, 2023. Roberts previously served as assistant headmaster and high school principal until January 5. Dr. Brian Dougherty, SCA’s former headmaster, has taken a position at Heritage Christian School in...
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Mitchell Co. shooting
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years after his death. 10 years after his death at Lowndes High, family and community members remembered Kendrick Johnson through a balloon release. Ga. Southwestern State University holds gala to raise money for scholarships. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia Southwestern State University...
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
Kendrick Johnson's memory lives on through 'KJ Social Media Day'. Kendrick Johnson's memory lives on through 'KJ Social Media Day'. Albany housing market: Best time to buy, sell homes. Updated: 5 hours ago. The new year gives potential homeowners a chance to get their homes on the market. Stolen vehicle...
Spray of bullets hits four in drive-by shooting at south Albany park
ALBANY — Albany police are investigating what was described as a drive-by shooting at a city park in which multiple shots were fired into a group of people that left four injured. Four victims ages 12 through 25 received gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the incident...
wfxl.com
Motorcycle ride turns into life-changing accident for two people in Albany
A quick ride on a motorcycle with a friend turned into a life-changing event for two people in Albany. Samantha Hurst and Marvin Thomas were catching up and having fun with friends at a local bar on December 30th. Thomas tells FOX 31 that he has motorcycles for years and...
wfxl.com
28-year-old arrested for breaking into Albany home over the weekend
A man is behind bars after breaking into a home and allegedly stealing several items in Albany. On Saturday, January 7, Albany police responded to a home in the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive in reference to a burglary. Police say that 28-year-old Effen Jones was witnessed breaking into...
tmpresale.com
Departure – Tribute To Journey in Albany, GA Jan 28th, 2023 – pre-sale code
New Departure – Tribute To Journey presale password has been added!. While this limited time presale window is underway, you can get tickets for Departure – Tribute To Journey ahead of anyone else!!!. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Commission welcomes first African American chairman
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year means a fresh start for the Dougherty County Commission, starting with a new chairman. Although he’s only been officially in office since Sunday night, Lorenzo Heard says he already is working to identify ways to improve the county. “Some of my goals:...
Americus Times-Recorder
Kennedy Tyson makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at GSW
AMERICUS – Kennedy Tyson, a resident of Americus, GA, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. She also made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List as well. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a...
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
WALB 10
Thomas County preps for Martin Luther King Jr. Festival
For its 13th anniversary, the MLK Walking Festival is back. What once started as a 2-mile walk to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. is now being called a multi-faceted festival.
WALB 10
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
WALB 10
Albany police searching for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man is currently wanted for rape by police, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Tony Jerrod Riggins, 40, is wanted on the rape charge. The circumstances of the case are currently unknown. Riggins stands 5′9 and weighs 168 pounds. WALB News 10 has...
wfxl.com
Woman recovering after being shot in the foot Saturday
Albany police are investigating after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. On January 1, officers responded to Checkers, located in the 100 block of South Slappey Boulevard for a shooting. Witnesses on scene told police that they were sitting in the parking lot when the victim came running up...
41nbc.com
Alleged shoplifters caught in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Saturday, around 6:35 PM, Monroe County Deputies were asked for their assistance in a vehicle pursuit initiated by Officers with the Locust Grove Police Department. Locust Grove Police were investigating an organized shoplifting riing when they tried to make a traffic stop that turned into a car chase.
wfxl.com
