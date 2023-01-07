Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Waco firefighters rescue victims trapped in crash
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital. A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
To rename or not, that is the question on Fort Hood Street
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council brought up the idea to rename Fort Hood St. on Jan. 3. The council had motioned to table the conversation until they all had the chance to speak with business owners on the street. Fort Hood, the military base is set to...
Time to Celebrate Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) We all need a party to pick us up out of the post-holidays slump, so you’re all invited to come out and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcus Simmons. Marcus was an amazing individual who unfortunately passed away in May 2009 from sickle cell complications. Since then, his family has endeavored to keep his spirit of positivity and love of his community alive and share it with the good people of Central Texas.
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco selling 4 acres in East Waco for affordable housing
The city of Waco may get into the affordable housing business, at least indirectly, as it attempts to sell vacant lots in East Waco. It is soliciting proposals to develop about 4 acres along Taylor Street, between Spring Street and Cherry Street, in what it calls “an existing historic neighborhood.” The city seeks a qualified person “to design and construct a development consisting primarily of a quality mixed-use project compatible with the Waco Comprehensive Plan 2040 for Housing.”
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (13) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
KWTX
Affidavit: Missing Waco man shot during argument; suspects decided to ‘put him out of his misery’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of Stanley Wilcox, told detectives Wilcox was wounded by gunfire during an argument inside his home and they decided they should “put him out of his misery,” an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX states.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
Boil water notice issued to residents in the Middle Pressure Plane
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has issued a boil water notice for the Middle Pressure Plane in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the notice, a private boring contractor damaged a main line and water crews will have to isolate and repair it. Following the repair,...
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bellmead
An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in Bellmead. The Waco Fire Department assisted the Bellmead Fire Department with the fire in the 1400 block of Cloverleaf Dr.
News Channel 25
'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility
CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in China Spring
CHINA SPRING, Texas — A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told 6 News the woman, identified as Aurora Whitman, approached deputies in "a threatening manner" in the 300 block of Freedman Drive before 10 a.m. In response, deputies defended themselves and the public, the sheriff's office said.
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Fish were in schools, but kids were not
On their final day off from school as their Christmas holiday break came to a close, four Fort Hood kids from two military families enjoyed both good weather and good fishing, provided to them free of charge by the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program earlier this week.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
Comments / 0