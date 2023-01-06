Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
People in San Antonio rally to raise funds for three siblings tragically killed in car crashAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Woman hospitalized after head-on crash involving suspect on the run from police
SAN ANTONIO — A police chase involving a young suspect ended in a head-on crash that sent an innocent woman to the hospital Sunday morning. It unfolded along the 7500 block of the Highway 90 access road, just before noon. Now the driver is behind bars and facing multiple charges.
KTSA
San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing the name of the suspect who was shot by two officers last week. The shooting happened at a motel on the west side after calls came in about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers arrived...
KSAT 12
Police name suspect, officers who shot him during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officials provided new information about an incident at a West Side Motel last week where two officers shot and wounded a man. Jose Iruegas, 44, was shot by police after he allegedly threatened people with a gun and then pointed that gun at two officers.
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver hospitalized in critical condition after rollover crash near IH-10
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 950 block of IH-10 West Access Road. Police said a driver in a black Honda traveling Northwest...
GoFundMe page created for 3 siblings killed in crash in San Antonio
The ages of the siblings were 22, 17, and 10.
KSAT 12
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane, near Thousand Oaks Drive. It’s unclear what led...
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Two arrested after firing shots, evading arrest on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man and another person were arrested Friday night after firing shots and evading arrest on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to shots fired at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Evers Road and Callaghan. Upon arrival, officers...
Vigil held for three siblings killed in crash
SAN ANTONIO — Tragedy for a San Antonio family. According to a family member, three siblings were killed in a car crash on the northeast side. Monday night, family and friends met at the spot where the three lost their lives. Family say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Details on the incident are limited,...
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
Two people dead after shooting on far west side
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting on the far west side Friday night, according to BCSO. The incident occurred at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias around 9:55 p.m. Police arrived on the scene after a shooting was reported and a vehicle was observed leaving...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after head-on crash left driver with broken bones, internal bleeding, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he crashed head-on into a sedan while driving at nearly double the speed limit, sending the other driver to the hospital with broken bones, San Antonio police said. Noah Alejandro Martin Del Campo, 21, is accused of causing the crash on...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
KSAT 12
1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on Loop 410 ramp to I-35
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash on Thursday afternoon on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the rig at 12:30 p.m. as he was attempting to merge onto I-35.
KSAT 12
Portion of Loop 410 on South Side reopens following active police scene
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the South Side has reopened, according to San Antonio police. SAPD said the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Roosevelt Avenue on Friday afternoon due to an active scene. Details about the incident are unknown at this time.
Comments / 0