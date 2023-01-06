ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSAT 12

Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Vigil held for three siblings killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO — Tragedy for a San Antonio family. According to a family member, three siblings were killed in a car crash on the northeast side. Monday night, family and friends met at the spot where the three lost their lives. Family say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on Loop 410 ramp to I-35

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash on Thursday afternoon on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the rig at 12:30 p.m. as he was attempting to merge onto I-35.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

