ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Righetti Girls pull off 17-point comeback over Arroyo Grande

By Dusty Baker
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ky6IK_0k6ZMnLw00

The Righetti Girls Basketball team defeated Arroyo Grande in shocking fashion Friday night, coming back from a 17-point deficit to pull out a win, 45-43.

The Warriors were trailing 25-8 at halftime.

In the second half, the Warriors managed to pull out a stunner, outscoring the Eagles 18-10 in the 3rd quarter to make it a 35-26 game.

The Warriors turned on the gas in the 4th quarter, finishing an improbable comeback on a 19-8 run to secure the win.

Righetti improves to 1-1 in league play and 8-6 overall with the win.

Arroyo Grande falls to 1-1 in league play and 11-5 overall with the loss.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High

Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

UPDATE: Atascadero Road Closures

ATASCADERO — (UPDATE 7:06P.M.) Following are the continued road closures as of 6:52 pm on Jan. 9:. Los Altos from Hwy. 41 to San Marcos (residents can get to their homes) The City of Atascadero is still advising all Atascadero residents stay at home if possible. To find out...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Evacuations, road closures and flooding, storm drenches SLO County

A strong storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, ravaged San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Heavy rains led to evacuations, road closures, flooding and power outages. While the storm has moved on, there are still multiple roads closed, homes without power, damaged properties and more rain on the way. Another storm is forecast to move through SLO County from about 3 a.m. through noon on Tuesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
LOS OSOS, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy