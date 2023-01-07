ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
The Spun

5 NFL Teams Are Now In Need Of A New Head Coach

With Kliff Kingsbury's firing, there are now five NFL teams in search of their next head coach. The Panthers, Colts, Broncos, Texans and Cardinals are all looking for the next man to lead them into the future; and there could by the time the offseason officially gets underway. Here's some...
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary NFL Quarterback Apparently Fired

A legendary NFL quarterback appears to have been fired by his team on Sunday. Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to social media to announce the tough news on Sunday afternoon before kickoff. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Might Be Fired If Team Loses On Sunday

A surprising NFL head coach could reportedly be fired if his team loses on Sunday afternoon. The Miami Dolphins need to win in order to make the playoffs on Sunday. Miami will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 18. If Miami, which was once 8-3 on the year,...
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy

Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning. Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Will Sit On Sunday

The New York Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. We won't have both starting quarterbacks on Sunday, though. While the Eagles will be getting Jalen Hurts back under center, the Giants are going to rest starting...
ClutchPoints

5 greatest Oregon football players of all time, ranked

High-flying offense, extravagant uniforms, and one of the best mascots in college sports are just some of the things that come to mind when discussing Oregon football. The Ducks have carved out a clear identity for themselves and have become one of the most exciting teams in college football history. Although they haven’t won a national championship yet, they are a consistent threat and are bound to break through someday.
big10central.com

Vikings activate Irv Smith, Jonathan Bullard, elevate two from practice squad [Pioneer Press]

Suddenly, the Vikings have two downfield threats at tight end. They Vikings on Saturday made official the activation off injured reserve of tight end Irv Smith Jr., who missed the past nine games due to a high ankle sprain. They also made official the activation of defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard off injured reserve, and elevated offensive lineman Kyle Hinton and linebacker Ryan Connelly off the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Chicago.
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Or General Manager Will Be Fired Sunday

An NFL head coach, general manager or both will reportedly be fired on Sunday. The Houston Texans have been one of the worst teams in the league this year. That will result in head coach Lovie Smith, general manager Nick Caserio - or both - getting fired after Sunday's final game.
Popculture

Tom Brady Is Trying to Focus on Football Amidst Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady has had an interesting 2022 season but has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC South championship and a trip to the playoffs for the third consecutive year. And while Brady has a chance to win another Super Bowl, many people have been talking about the star quarterback's divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen after being married for 13 years. Last week, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast and talked about where his focus is following his divorce.
