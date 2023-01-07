Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MinneapolisTed RiversMinneapolis, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
5 NFL Teams Are Now In Need Of A New Head Coach
With Kliff Kingsbury's firing, there are now five NFL teams in search of their next head coach. The Panthers, Colts, Broncos, Texans and Cardinals are all looking for the next man to lead them into the future; and there could by the time the offseason officially gets underway. Here's some...
NFL Black Monday tracker: A running list of the coaches fired at the end of the 2022 season
January 9 marks the first day of the offseason for the 18 NFL teams who failed to make the playoffs. It also marks the day most underwhelming head coaches find out whether they’re out of a job or have another year to turn things around. The first Monday after...
Breaking: Legendary NFL Quarterback Apparently Fired
A legendary NFL quarterback appears to have been fired by his team on Sunday. Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to social media to announce the tough news on Sunday afternoon before kickoff. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
Kurt Warner Net Worth: How Much Money Did the Hall of Fame QB Make in the NFL?
What is Kurt Warner's net worth in 2023? The post Kurt Warner Net Worth: How Much Money Did the Hall of Fame QB Make in the NFL? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Head Coach Might Be Fired If Team Loses On Sunday
A surprising NFL head coach could reportedly be fired if his team loses on Sunday afternoon. The Miami Dolphins need to win in order to make the playoffs on Sunday. Miami will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 18. If Miami, which was once 8-3 on the year,...
Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy
Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning. Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Will Sit On Sunday
The New York Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. We won't have both starting quarterbacks on Sunday, though. While the Eagles will be getting Jalen Hurts back under center, the Giants are going to rest starting...
Week 18 Care/Don't Care: Biggest takeaways from the end of the NFL's regular season
The Titans will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch this NFL offseason. I can't wait to see the transition to the next era of Tennessee football. And it's already started, too — the Titans reportedly fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Monday. Less than one year...
5 greatest Oregon football players of all time, ranked
High-flying offense, extravagant uniforms, and one of the best mascots in college sports are just some of the things that come to mind when discussing Oregon football. The Ducks have carved out a clear identity for themselves and have become one of the most exciting teams in college football history. Although they haven’t won a national championship yet, they are a consistent threat and are bound to break through someday.
big10central.com
Vikings activate Irv Smith, Jonathan Bullard, elevate two from practice squad [Pioneer Press]
Suddenly, the Vikings have two downfield threats at tight end. They Vikings on Saturday made official the activation off injured reserve of tight end Irv Smith Jr., who missed the past nine games due to a high ankle sprain. They also made official the activation of defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard off injured reserve, and elevated offensive lineman Kyle Hinton and linebacker Ryan Connelly off the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Chicago.
Report: NFL Coach Or General Manager Will Be Fired Sunday
An NFL head coach, general manager or both will reportedly be fired on Sunday. The Houston Texans have been one of the worst teams in the league this year. That will result in head coach Lovie Smith, general manager Nick Caserio - or both - getting fired after Sunday's final game.
3 former Chiefs players selected for College Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class
The Kansas City Chiefs will be well-represented when the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class is officially inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner next December. The NFF officially announced the 18 players and four coaches set to be enshrined in the College Football Hall...
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan Finishes Season Among List of NFL Greats
A disappointing season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints as they were swept by the Carolina Panthers. But you can't blame the team's missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year on Defensive End Cameron Jordan as he finished the season in rarified air. I still...
big10central.com
Penn State offensive lineman Bryce Effner to 'step away' from football [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Jan. 8—Penn State will be down one experienced offensive lineman next season. Redshirt senior Bryce Effner announced on Instagram on Sunday that he would no longer play football in 2023. Effner still had one year of eligibility remaining. "These last five years at Penn State have been some of...
5 coaching candidates the Rams could consider if Sean McVay leaves
Even before the Los Angeles Rams lost in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, there were murmurs about Sean McVay potentially retiring in the offseason. Those murmurs have grown even louder and there seems to be a legitimate chance that the Super Bowl-winning head coach elects to take a break from coaching football.
ESPN's Lee Corso elected to the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame, Pete Thamel named national sportswriter of the year
ESPN's Lee Corso has been elected to the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame, and college football insider Pete Thamel is one of two national sportswriters of the year, the NSMA announced.
Popculture
Tom Brady Is Trying to Focus on Football Amidst Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady has had an interesting 2022 season but has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC South championship and a trip to the playoffs for the third consecutive year. And while Brady has a chance to win another Super Bowl, many people have been talking about the star quarterback's divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen after being married for 13 years. Last week, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast and talked about where his focus is following his divorce.
'Minneapolis Miracle 2.0' named USA TODAY HSSA December Play of the Month
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its Play of the Month winner for December.
